LORETTO, Pa.—It was a historic day for Bellarmine Volleyball. First year head coach Rick Nold recorded his 300th career victory and his first at Bellarmine as the Knights went 2-0 at the Red Flash Classic, knocking off host Saint Francis and Gardner-Webb, both by scores of 3-1. BELLARMINE 3, SAINT FRANCIS 1 (25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 25-20) The Knights' 3-1 victory will go down in the Bellarmine record books as win No. 1 in the "Rick Nold Era."

