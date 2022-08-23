ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellarmine.edu

Knights go 2-0 on the day as Nold records career win No. 300

LORETTO, Pa.—It was a historic day for Bellarmine Volleyball. First year head coach Rick Nold recorded his 300th career victory and his first at Bellarmine as the Knights went 2-0 at the Red Flash Classic, knocking off host Saint Francis and Gardner-Webb, both by scores of 3-1. BELLARMINE 3, SAINT FRANCIS 1 (25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 25-20) The Knights' 3-1 victory will go down in the Bellarmine record books as win No. 1 in the "Rick Nold Era."
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer set to head across town to meet Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team will square off with crosstown Louisville for the second straight season as the Knights will meet the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. (ET) Monday at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium. Bellarmine (0-0-1) had its chances last year to pull off...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer rallies for 2-2 tie with Evansville in season opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team rallied to post a hard-fought 2-2 tie with Evansville on Thursday night at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in the season opener. Amidst a flood of yellow cards in the contest, Bellarmine (0-0-1) came back from two deficits to finish in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Knights drop season opener to Bucknell in four sets

LORETTO, Pa.—The Bellarmine University volleyball team started its season by posting a set one victory, but the Knights lost the next three to fall 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 23-25) to Bucknell in both teams' season openers at a multi-team event hosted by Saint Francis University. The match's waning moments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellarmine University#Trustee#Athletics#Education#College#Executive Chair Of#Republic Bancorp#The Omni Louisville Hotel#Knight Of Knights Event#Society#Republic Bank#Board Of Trustees#The Audit Finance
bellarmine.edu

Fearn, Della Rocco shine at World Lacrosse Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Before Bellarmine University resumed classes today, lacrosse players Christian Della Rocco and Aidan Fearn completed long overdue assignments--playing in the World Lacrosse Men's U-21 Championship in Limerick, Ireland. The U-21 (under 21) Championship was long overdue because it was initially supposed to be the U-19 (under 19) championship,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy