KEY WEST POLICE HOST LOVE FUND BALL
In 2006, the sudden death of Key West Police Detective John Piskator left his family in a dire situation. They needed help, but all his fellow officers could do was pass a hat and try to raise money. The Love Fund was born of that tragedy and has been active...
NEW CLASSROOMS EXPANDS TREASURE VILLAGE MONTESSORI’S FORTRESS
Treasure Village Montessori Principal Kelly Mangel watched as a crane placed four new modular classrooms onto the school grounds on Aug. 17. Since conception, Mangel spent roughly a year-and-a-half on bringing more classrooms for students to partake in art, music and other cultural studies. “A big part of our school...
FROM THE FAMOUS FOX: NEWEST ADDITION TO THE KEY LARGO FOX SANCTUARY SETTLING IN
Hi friends! Reef the fox here with this week’s “Reef’s Report.”. Well, the baby fox has landed in Key Largo. I wish I could tell you that I greeted him with open arms and squeals of joy but that just would not be true. All of the other foxes welcomed him and were being kind and playful with him. Me, not so much. I thought I would be able to compose myself and act mature. Nope. Not even one tiny bit. So what does that mean when foxes don’t immediately get along, you ask? It means that mom does what she does best and makes sure everyone is safe and happy.
KEY WEST BREWFEST ON TAP FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Where else but Key West can someone raise money for a local Rotary Club’s scholarship program by drinking beer, eating gourmet food and enjoying pool parties?. Everyone’s a winner at the annual Key West BrewFest, sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Key West. The foamy fun starts...
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA
Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
ISLAMORADA CHARTER BOAT OPERATOR MAKES BOATING ACCESSIBLE TO THE DISABLED
Charter boat Captain Mick Nealey is all too familiar with the daily struggles confronting people living with disabilities. Nealey requires two crutches to get around, the result of contracting polio when he was 2 years old. “I realized that because of the polio, sooner or later I’m going to wind...
