ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Comments / 0

Related
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST POLICE HOST LOVE FUND BALL

In 2006, the sudden death of Key West Police Detective John Piskator left his family in a dire situation. They needed help, but all his fellow officers could do was pass a hat and try to raise money. The Love Fund was born of that tragedy and has been active...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

NEW CLASSROOMS EXPANDS TREASURE VILLAGE MONTESSORI’S FORTRESS

Treasure Village Montessori Principal Kelly Mangel watched as a crane placed four new modular classrooms onto the school grounds on Aug. 17. Since conception, Mangel spent roughly a year-and-a-half on bringing more classrooms for students to partake in art, music and other cultural studies. “A big part of our school...
ISLAMORADA, FL
keysweekly.com

FROM THE FAMOUS FOX: NEWEST ADDITION TO THE KEY LARGO FOX SANCTUARY SETTLING IN

Hi friends! Reef the fox here with this week’s “Reef’s Report.”. Well, the baby fox has landed in Key Largo. I wish I could tell you that I greeted him with open arms and squeals of joy but that just would not be true. All of the other foxes welcomed him and were being kind and playful with him. Me, not so much. I thought I would be able to compose myself and act mature. Nope. Not even one tiny bit. So what does that mean when foxes don’t immediately get along, you ask? It means that mom does what she does best and makes sure everyone is safe and happy.
KEY LARGO, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST BREWFEST ON TAP FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Where else but Key West can someone raise money for a local Rotary Club’s scholarship program by drinking beer, eating gourmet food and enjoying pool parties?. Everyone’s a winner at the annual Key West BrewFest, sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Key West. The foamy fun starts...
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Marathon, FL
Lifestyle
City
Marathon, FL
keysweekly.com

TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA

Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy