*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my parents bought their first home, they felt proud they could afford two brand-new doors for the hallway to replace the old battered and broken doors that stood there when they first saw the house. They spared no expense on these new doors, which would be the first things a visitor saw when entering the outside door into the foyer.

5 DAYS AGO