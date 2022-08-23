ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Residents Of Luxury Neighborhood Outraged Over Abandoned House

Residents in a leafy village have been left outraged over an abandoned house that is home to squatters and has trees growing out of it. The bungalow in Mere, Cheshire, in northern England, in the United Kingdom, has been empty for eight years and now the back of the house has collapsed, the roof is leaking, and two trees are growing out of the ruins.
Travel Maven

These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin

If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
Tracey Folly

Woman destroys homeowner's front doors with a bucket and a mop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my parents bought their first home, they felt proud they could afford two brand-new doors for the hallway to replace the old battered and broken doors that stood there when they first saw the house. They spared no expense on these new doors, which would be the first things a visitor saw when entering the outside door into the foyer.

