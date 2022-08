Tiffany Williams began playing guitar and singing when she was just a child, and by the time she was a teenager, she was performing at local clubs and festivals. With a father who was a bluegrass musician and a mother who had a deep love of country music, she grew up in a small town in the Appalachian Mountains and was exposed to music early and often. The former English teacher became moved to return to music while working on her graduate degree and decided to move to Nashville to pursue music again. She has also worked as an Appalachian/Southern dialect coach on film sets, including The Evening Hour, and is an award-winning fiction writer. These talents shine through on her new album, All Those Days of Drinking Dust.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO