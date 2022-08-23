ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WeAreSC On3 8/23/22: Darnold to the Bench, a Trojan Legacy, and First Day of School

By Adam Bradford about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028ZDG_0hS1Y7ww00
Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at former USC quarterback Sam Darnold being relegated to the bench in Carolina, a Trojan legacy quarterback making his high school debut, and the first day of the new school year on campus.

Darnold to the Bench

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off in less than two weeks, former USC quarterback Sam Darnold will not be under center for the Carolina Panthers. Yesterday, Carolina officially named Lincoln Riley protege Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, relegating Darnold to the backup role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRmBh_0hS1Y7ww00
Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold will begin the season on the bench for the Carolina Panthers.

With Darnold on the sideline, this will mark the first time since 2003—Carson Palmer‘s rookie season—that a Trojan quarterback will not start in week one for one of the 32 NFL teams. During that time, at least one of Darnold, Palmer, or Mark Sanchez has been under center for his team’s season opener every year.

A Trojan Legacy

He may still be four years away from college, but Trojan legacy quarterback Cole Leinart is already beginning to make a name for himself.

The son of legendary USC quarterback Matt Leinart made his high school football debut on Friday night for his father’s alma mater, Mater Dei. Leinart relieved top-100 recruit Elijah Brown late in a blowout win for the Monarchs. While on the field, he completed his first varsity pass.

With Brown still on campus for two more seasons, Leinart will likely have to wait until his junior year to become Mater Dei’s starting quarterback. Whenever he does get his opportunity, however, it seems safe to say that Lincoln Riley and the USC coaching staff will be watching closely.

First Day of School

Yesterday marked the first day of the new school year at USC.

After three months apart, thousands of Trojans descended on campus Monday to begin what should be an exciting year.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Braxton Berrios accelerates to turn screen pass into electrifying touchdown

Braxton Berrios has came into his own with the New York Jets, and 2022 could be a huge season for the former Miami wide receiver. After finding his NFL footing last season, Berrios is in-line for a sizable role with the Jets this upcoming year. As he has since taking his talents to East Rutherford, the former Hurricanes pass catcher used his speed and athleticism to create a highlight reel play for the Jets on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Panthers#First Day Of School#High School Football#American Football#Usc Athletics
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Scott Frost, Nebraska

Though a fair few people expected Nebraska make a change at head coach at the end of last season when the Cornhuskers went 3-9, Scott Frost is back for another year. But with four-straight losing seasons to open his Nebraska head coaching tenure, 2022 is a make-or-break year for Frost in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Eric Gentry explains decision to transfer to USC

USC linebacker Eric Gentry is one of many transfers into the program. He came to the program from PAC-12 rival Arizona State, as a part of their mass exodus of players. Given his height, as an inside linebacker he stands 6-foot-6, Gentry stands out among players on the Trojans’ defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Quick-hitters: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Ohio State, defending Michael Mayer, Marist Liufau

Notre Dame ended preseason camp Saturday, one week before it travels to Ohio State for the opener. The Irish’s final practice of camp took place in Notre Dame Stadium and was a mock game. A dress rehearsal for the real thing, basically. There were substitutions and specific game situations. The coaching staff wanted to replicate the real thing as much as possible.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

ESPN predicts season record for every Big 12 team, conference champion

The college football season is upon us and the Big 12 is in one of the final seasons with their current members. With BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on the way in and Texas and Oklahoma on the way out, this will be the last season with the Big 12 as we’ve known it as of recent. Based on ESPN’s latest predictions, it should be another great year in the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

What Desmond Umeozulu would mean for Gamecock football

One of Gamecock football’s top remaining targets in the 2023 class is set to announce his college commitment in just over 48 hours. Desmond Umeozulu would represent a significant acquisition for head coach Shane Beamer and lead recruiter Sterling Lucas for a multitude of reasons. The On3 Consensus –...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Mike Norvell addresses how week one win prepared team for LSU

Florida State breezed past Duquesne 47-7 in the Seminoles Week 0 season opener, and are set to take on LSU this coming Saturday in the Tigers’ backyard of New Orleans. Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and his squad are looking to play spoiler during the highly-anticipated debut of new LSU headman Brian Kelly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy