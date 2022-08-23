WeAreSC On3 8/23/22: Darnold to the Bench, a Trojan Legacy, and First Day of School

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at former USC quarterback Sam Darnold being relegated to the bench in Carolina, a Trojan legacy quarterback making his high school debut, and the first day of the new school year on campus.

Darnold to the Bench

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off in less than two weeks, former USC quarterback Sam Darnold will not be under center for the Carolina Panthers. Yesterday, Carolina officially named Lincoln Riley protege Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, relegating Darnold to the backup role.

Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold will begin the season on the bench for the Carolina Panthers.

With Darnold on the sideline, this will mark the first time since 2003—Carson Palmer‘s rookie season—that a Trojan quarterback will not start in week one for one of the 32 NFL teams. During that time, at least one of Darnold, Palmer, or Mark Sanchez has been under center for his team’s season opener every year.

A Trojan Legacy

He may still be four years away from college, but Trojan legacy quarterback Cole Leinart is already beginning to make a name for himself.

The son of legendary USC quarterback Matt Leinart made his high school football debut on Friday night for his father’s alma mater, Mater Dei. Leinart relieved top-100 recruit Elijah Brown late in a blowout win for the Monarchs. While on the field, he completed his first varsity pass.

With Brown still on campus for two more seasons, Leinart will likely have to wait until his junior year to become Mater Dei’s starting quarterback. Whenever he does get his opportunity, however, it seems safe to say that Lincoln Riley and the USC coaching staff will be watching closely.

First Day of School

Yesterday marked the first day of the new school year at USC.

After three months apart, thousands of Trojans descended on campus Monday to begin what should be an exciting year.