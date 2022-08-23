Here are the photos of USAF B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers conducting low-approach flyovers over Southeastern Europe

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said Monday he was on his way to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been the target of strikes in recent weeks. "The day has come, IAEA's Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya is now on its way," Grossi tweeted, saying the team from the UN atomic watchdog would arrive at Europe's largest nuclear power plant "later this week".

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO