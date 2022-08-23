ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Big tipper? Here are the most generous states for eating out

By Danielle Cotterman, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VddIh_0hS1XNx600

( WJW ) — Despite inflation , a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.

According to software provider Toast Inc.’s second-quarter Restaurant Trends report , tips are up nearly 10%, and in-person diners are tipping on average 19.7%, showing a growth of 22% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

“The appetite for in-person dining remained strong in Q2 through rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and COVID-19 subvariant spikes,” according to Toast.

What happens when a restaurant goes tip-free?

The report also showed that diners were less likely to tip as much when ordering delivery or takeout, tipping an average of 14.5%.

“This trend remains similar to Q1 2022’s findings, where diners on-premise tipped more than off-premise diners,” Toast found.

The report also broke down the states with the biggest tippers on average, though tip size didn’t vary much.

Check out some of the restaurants New Day Cleveland visits

Indiana topped the list for the second straight quarter based on average tip percentage, with West Virginia and Ohio following. At the bottom of the list was California, which has one of the country’s highest minimum cash wage laws for tipped employees, according to the Department of Labor.

Here are the top 10 states for the most generous tippers:

  • Indiana (21%)
  • West Virginia (20.8%)
  • Ohio (20.7%)
  • Delaware (20.7%)
  • Kentucky (20.7%)
  • Wyoming (20.5%)
  • New Hampshire (20.4%)
  • Wisconsin (20.3%)
  • South Carolina (20.3%)
  • Pennsylvania (20.2%)

And if you were wondering which states tipped the least, they include:

  • California (17.5%)
  • Washington (18.3%)
  • Florida (18.5%)
  • New York (18.5%)
  • Hawaii (18.8%)
  • Texas (18.8%)
  • Nevada (18.8%)
  • Louisiana (18.9%)
  • New Jersey (18.9%)
  • Arkansas (18.9%)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

George Foreman facing rape allegations

LOS ANGELES (WTVO) — Boxer George Foreman is facing two civil suits from two women who say he sexually assaulted them in the 1970s, when they were underage. According to ESPN, the women filed separate suits Wednesday in Los Angeles. Although Foreman is not named in the suits, they describe him as the professional boxer […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Toast Inc#Restaurant Trends#The Department Of Labor
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspicious fire prompts investigation in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire investigators are looking into a “suspicious” fire inside a Freeport home Friday morning. The Freeport Fire Department was called to a home on S. Blackhawk Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a reported fire. The flames caused heavy damage to the house, but no one was found inside. Officials say they […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena-Winslow rolls past EPC in season opener

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Panthers have been good enough to win the last two state championships in class 1A, and five state championships total since 2010. The Panthers are still loaded with talented, hard-working young men. That was evident Friday night when they opened their season by whipping Eastland-Pearl City 60-6. Junior fullback Gage […]
LENA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Guilford shines in home win over Boylan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Guilford’s volleyball team is showing it’s going to be in the mix in a balanced NIC-10 Conference in girls volleyball. The Vikings ran their record to 2-0 Thursday evening by defeating Boylan 25-20, 25-19. That victory comes on the heels of Guilford’s opening win Tuesday against Rockford East. For highlights of this match, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy