South Florida man arrested for throwing, slamming puppies to the ground

Aventura, FL - A man's been arrested after witnesses saw him abusing two puppies in South Florida this weekend.

Police say 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident Justin Lancaster was arrested on Saturday night on charges of animal cruelty and resisting an officer without violence.

Authorities say an officer pulled into an Aventura Walgreens on Saturday when he heard the sounds of dogs yelping in pain.

The officer drove towards the sounds of the dogs and was met by two CVS employees who pointed out Lancaster.

Lancaster was sitting on the ground with his back turned, where he appeared to put something around the dogs' necks as they cried in pain.

The CVS employees told officers they saw Lancaster throwing and slamming the puppies into shrubbery.

The officer pointed his gun at Lancaster and ordered him to lay on his stomach, but Lancaster turned in the officer’s direction and refused to follow commands, telling the officer the dogs were his puppies.

The officer approached Lancaster, who stiffened his body and refused commands to put his hands behind his back, causing the officer to punch Lancaster in the face in order to subdue him.

Lancaster's arrest report states the dogs were “visibly hungry, shaking and scared. When officers attempted to pick up the puppies, they both collapsed into the bush as if they were exhausted from fighting off (the) defendant’s efforts to hurt them.”

The puppies were taken to the Hollywood Animal Hospital for treatment.