ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

South Florida man arrested for throwing, slamming puppies to the ground

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geJWu_0hS1XLBe00

Aventura, FL - A man's been arrested after witnesses saw him abusing two puppies in South Florida this weekend.

Police say 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident Justin Lancaster was arrested on Saturday night on charges of animal cruelty and resisting an officer without violence.

Authorities say an officer pulled into an Aventura Walgreens on Saturday when he heard the sounds of dogs yelping in pain.

The officer drove towards the sounds of the dogs and was met by two CVS employees who pointed out Lancaster.

Lancaster was sitting on the ground with his back turned, where he appeared to put something around the dogs' necks as they cried in pain.

The CVS employees told officers they saw Lancaster throwing and slamming the puppies into shrubbery.

The officer pointed his gun at Lancaster and ordered him to lay on his stomach, but Lancaster turned in the officer’s direction and refused to follow commands, telling the officer the dogs were his puppies.

The officer approached Lancaster, who stiffened his body and refused commands to put his hands behind his back, causing the officer to punch Lancaster in the face in order to subdue him.

Lancaster's arrest report states the dogs were “visibly hungry, shaking and scared. When officers attempted to pick up the puppies, they both collapsed into the bush as if they were exhausted from fighting off (the) defendant’s efforts to hurt them.”

The puppies were taken to the Hollywood Animal Hospital for treatment.

Comments / 13

Janice Seveney
5d ago

Keep this trash locked up then do the same thing to him

Reply
14
Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
4d ago

How anyone can hurt a puppy is incomprehensible. This animal should be locked up for 10 years and forbidden to own any animal even a goldfish.

Reply
2
jody bray
5d ago

He should be checked into the annual shelter, put in a cage and euthanized

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Police: 2 teens shot, 1 killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police in Palm Beach County are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers. It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Friday just before 10 p.m. Authorities said the victims...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Juveniles in stolen Mercedes cause deadly crash in Oakland Park, police say

A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oakland Park when two juveniles fleeing the police in a stolen Mercedes struck a car in which she was a passenger, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the incident began when thieves broke into a house on Mercedes Drive in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood while the occupants were sleeping. They stole ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Aventura, FL
State
Florida State
Aventura, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash

Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Woman Threatened Baby, Mom, Grandmother at Knifepoint: Police

A family argument that escalated into a stabbing and threats to drown a baby resulted in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale woman, police said. Shakyah Small, 21, got into an argument with her mother Sunday over how other children in the household were being disciplined. Small went for a gun in her backpack, but another person pulled the backpack away from her and gave it to Small’s grandmother, according to the police report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 74, Charged With DUI After Funky Biscuit Visit

Oxycodone Also Found In Vehicle As She Drove From Boca Raton To Delray Beach, According To Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 74-year-old woman with an assortment of pills, brownies, and admitting to drinking vodka at Boca Raton’s “Funky Biscuit” was arrested and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Video Shows Gunmen Shooting Up Dania Beach Home, Leaving Man Hospitalized

Authorities are investigating after cameras captured gunmen opening fire on a Dania Beach home in a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Friday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
DANIA BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy