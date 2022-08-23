Read full article on original website
Related
Pet owners warned after coyote attacks in Massachusetts
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCONCORD -- In recent weeks, there have been three incidents of suspected coyote attacks on dogs in Massachusetts. They happened in Sudbury, Wayland, and Concord. In some instances, those attacks were deadly. "[If you hear a coyote howling in the woods], at that point, if you have an animal outside you should go get it and bring it inside," suggests Concord Police Lt. Kevin MonahanMass Wildlife says coyotes can live in suburban, urban, and rural areas. It means anyone can run into one."Don't be intimidated by a coyote if they approach you. Try to scare them off...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
Popculture
Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors
Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
11 best pet vacuum cleaners for tidying up after your furry friends
A decent vacuum is a must-have household item, but it becomes even more important if you own a pet. Whether it’s a dog, cat or Abyssinian guinea pig, they will undoubtedly add to your cleaning workload whether it’s via muddy paws, spilled food or the tumbleweeds of hair that are continually rolling past you in the living room. That’s why you will need a vacuum that is able to generate enough power and versatility that it can keep on top of the trail your pet leaves behind.Usually, when a vacuum is specifically marketed with our four-legged friends in mind, it...
PETS・
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0