Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
China to release pork reserves from Sept to ensure supply during holidays -state planner
BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday it will release pork reserves from September to ensure meat supply during upcoming holidays when demand typically increases. Pork prices have risen rapidly in recent months amid tighter supply and as farmers held back from selling hogs. (Reporting by...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 31-Sept 6
MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Aug 31-Sept 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has exported 1 mln tonnes of food under grain deal
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has now exported one million tonnes of agricultural products from its Black Sea ports under the terms of a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy said 44 ships had been sent...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans end higher on U.S. export demand, crop uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Friday on export demand and uncertainty over the size of the upcoming U.S. harvest, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $14.2 higher at $428.50 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil jumped 0.97 cent to 66.88 cents per lb. * After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected that farmers would harvest a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.7 bushels per acre. * The USDA's most recent forecast, issued on Aug. 12, called for a soybean harvest of 4.531 billion bushels, with average yields seen at 51.9 bushels per acre. * Farmers said U.S. growing areas still need good weather before harvest to produce a large crop. * Exporters struck deals to sell 146,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the USDA said. This week the agency also reported U.S. soy sales totalling 627,000 tonnes to China. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
India examining need to curb 100% broken rice exports -sources
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest exporter of rice, is examining whether there is a need to restrict exports of 100% broken rice mainly used for feed purposes, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday. The curbs on exports by India could lift rice prices in...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat export caps next month - minister
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat and flour export quotas next month as forecasts for a bumper harvest ease concerns about domestic supplies, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said on Saturday. Central Asia's biggest grains exporter introduced the export limits in May to keep the local market...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn jumps to 2-month high as dryness curbs U.S. yields
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Monday to their highest in two months after a U.S. crop tour forecast lower production following hot and dry weather, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat gained more ground, while soybeans fell. "The Pro farmer crop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports at 3.4 mln T, half last year's figure- ministry
KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's total grain exports for the 2022/23 harvest stood at 3.41 million tonnes on Aug. 26, just under half of the volume at the same time of last year's harvest, according to data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry. Ukraine's exports have been severely disrupted by Russia's...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end higher on spillover support
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished stronger on Friday on short covering and spillover support from other markets, traders said. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 16-1/4 cents at $8.05-1/4 a bushel. Last week, the most-active contract hit its lowest price since February. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery rose 16 cents to end at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures were up 13-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 a bushel. * Rallies in CBOT corn and soybeans helped lift wheat futures, traders said. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes in spite of the war in the country's east and south, data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry showed. * On Monday, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its first estimates of this year's Canadian crop production, based on a model. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments
KYIV, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they receive approval from their local military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister said on Saturday, a move that could ease the process of shipping grain from the country's ports. Premier Denys Shmyhal said the decision...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Australian defence minister to visit France, Germany, Britain to boost ties
SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister on Sunday said he aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain during visits to the European partners this week, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with likeminded nations. The trip, from Aug. 29 to Sept....
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Bangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources
DHAKA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct knowledge of matter said on Sunday. The south Asian country, among importers...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn rises; Pro Farmer sees smaller U.S. harvest than USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about hot and dry weather reducing U.S. yields, analysts said. After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected a U.S. corn harvest of 13.759 billion bushels, which would be the smallest since 2019 and below government forecasts for 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook for a record 4.531 billion bushels.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about U.S. yields and as traders awaited final results from a major U.S. Midwest crop tour, analysts said. Farmers and commodity traders are closely watching the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour at...
IAEA chief leading team to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said Monday he was on his way to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been the target of strikes in recent weeks. "The day has come, IAEA's Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya is now on its way," Grossi tweeted, saying the team from the UN atomic watchdog would arrive at Europe's largest nuclear power plant "later this week".
Agriculture Online
Foreign entities buying U.S. farmland: threat or hyperbole?
During his visit to Ohio last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance’s forceful opposition of the “Chinese communist party.” He said Vance would be “tough” on them in the Senate. DeSantis described how, in Florida, he’s signed legislation banning Confucius Institutes — programs funded by the Chinese government to promote the country’s language and culture abroad. But a different bit of resistance elicited applause.
Agriculture Online
Vietnam Jan-Aug rice exports at 4.7 mln tonnes, up 19% y/y-statistics office
HANOI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in the January-August period are estimated to have risen about 19% from a year earlier to 4.7 million tonnes, government data released on Monday showed. Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 8.5% to $2.3 billion. August rice exports...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 22
PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize, covering week 33 ending Aug. 22. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 33 average in France 7 18 27 43 4 Week 32 2022 6 17 27 46 4 Week 33 2021 0 1 8 80 11 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online
German grains crop better than feared after heatwave, says farm ministry
HAMBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s grain and rapeseed harvest is better than expected after a heatwave and drought but damage is expected to maize (corn) and sugar beet crops, the German agriculture ministry estimated on Friday. Farmers were able to gather good wheat and rapeseed crops after they...
Comments / 0