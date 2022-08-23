Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Annual Operation Game-On 15″ Cup Challenge helps rehabilitate combat injured troops
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge, benefits Operation Game On, with the mission of providing golf as a form of rehabilitation for our returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. 100% of the proceeds from the 15″ Cup Challenge will go...
kusi.com
San Diegan Shaun Evans Jr. gets pilots license at 17
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan Shaun Evans Jr. recently obtained his private pilot license at 17 years old. Evans took an interest in planes at a young age, starting with model planes and eventually manning the controls as a child in his father’s lap. He eventually applied for the Air Force’s Aim High Flight Academy and was accepted.
kusi.com
Shaun Evans Jr. is a 17-year-old pilot
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Seventeen-year-old Shaun Evans Jr. recently became the youngest pilot ever to fly around the world, a record that was previously held by his older sister. Evans took an interest in planes at a young age, starting with model planes and eventually manning the controls as a child in his father’s lap. He eventually applied for the Air Force’s Aim High Flight Academy and was accepted.
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation’
Fans headed to Thomas Rhett's Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage.
kusi.com
Sea180 in Imperial Beach, CA to host Margarita Festival September 4th
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI) Sea180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach will host a margarita festival on September 4th, 2022. The festival will include five local tequila companies, food, and music!. The five tequila companies will each create a margarita to taste and the guests will vote on the best one!
News 8 KFMB
Legal breakdown of the rape allegations against 3 SDSU football players
SAN DIEGO — The fallout continues after Thursday's civil lawsuit accusing three San Diego State University football players of rape. The defendants named in the lawsuit include former Aztecs punter, Matt Araiza, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills; Zavier Leonard, who is a current member of the Aztecs team; and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, who is a former member of the San Diego State team.
Surfers involved in serious fight at Windansea Beach is causing waves of concern
SAN DIEGO — Surfing at Windansea Beach has always been challenging, but back in early August an altercation took place that made it even tougher, and a police report was filed. The altercation took place on August 13th. A male surfer got into an argument with other surfers in...
Coast News
Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event
CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
NBC San Diego
What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego
If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
kusi.com
The first anniversary of the 2021 Kabul airport attack is Aug. 26
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 26, 2021, the U.S. lost thirteen service members — eleven United States Marinas, a Fleet Marine Force Navy Corpsman, and a United States Army Soldier. The thirteen brave men and women died in a terrorist attack within the Afghan airport in Kabul...
kusi.com
100 volunteers unite from Love Thy Neighbor movement to beautify south San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, Aug. 27 over 100 volunteers will meet at at Montgomery-Waller Park for a community clean-up and block party. The event is designed to unite the community and inspire change. The Love Thy Neighbor Movement recruited volunteers from churches, businesses and the surrounding community. Ruben...
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
NBC San Diego
Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront
A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
kusi.com
Two shot in “closed” Harborside Park, still overrun with homeless
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Following the closure of the Harborside Park in Chula Vista, two individuals within the homeless encampment at the park were shot on Friday, Aug. 26. Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting, and two were injured. There were no fatalities. Ammar Campa-Najjar,...
Male white rhino born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Monday announced the arrival of a male white rhino born to a first-time mother. The park tweeted a video of the curious new calf following his mom, Livia, around at the Nikita Rhino Resource Center. The unnamed calf conceived through natural breeding with father J Gregory was born on Aug. 6. “Wildlife care specialists report the calf is healthy, confident and full of energy, and that Livia is an excellent mother, very attentive and protective of her offspring,” the park said in a statement.
Six members of one family died from a rare condition. UCSD is first in the nation to offer others hope
Numbness and tingling in her feet, heart palpitations, dizzy spells and wrist pain that felt like carpal tunnel syndrome pushed Nancy Kim to confirm that she has the same rare genetic condition that has devastated her family, forcing her father to receive a heart transplant and killing six of her family members.
Two women stabbed in fight
Two women were stabbed multiple times during a fight in the Teralta East neighborhood Friday, police said.
Skateboarder Stabs Man in Oceanside
A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air. The assault in the 300 block of Via Del Norte was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for...
