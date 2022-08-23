ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 2

Related
kusi.com

San Diegan Shaun Evans Jr. gets pilots license at 17

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan Shaun Evans Jr. recently obtained his private pilot license at 17 years old. Evans took an interest in planes at a young age, starting with model planes and eventually manning the controls as a child in his father’s lap. He eventually applied for the Air Force’s Aim High Flight Academy and was accepted.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Shaun Evans Jr. is a 17-year-old pilot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Seventeen-year-old Shaun Evans Jr. recently became the youngest pilot ever to fly around the world, a record that was previously held by his older sister. Evans took an interest in planes at a young age, starting with model planes and eventually manning the controls as a child in his father’s lap. He eventually applied for the Air Force’s Aim High Flight Academy and was accepted.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
News 8 KFMB

Legal breakdown of the rape allegations against 3 SDSU football players

SAN DIEGO — The fallout continues after Thursday's civil lawsuit accusing three San Diego State University football players of rape. The defendants named in the lawsuit include former Aztecs punter, Matt Araiza, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills; Zavier Leonard, who is a current member of the Aztecs team; and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, who is a former member of the San Diego State team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event

CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Combat#Mma#Kusi#Good Evening San Diego
NBC San Diego

What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego

If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

The first anniversary of the 2021 Kabul airport attack is Aug. 26

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 26, 2021, the U.S. lost thirteen service members — eleven United States Marinas, a Fleet Marine Force Navy Corpsman, and a United States Army Soldier. The thirteen brave men and women died in a terrorist attack within the Afghan airport in Kabul...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront

A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Male white rhino born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Monday announced the arrival of a male white rhino born to a first-time mother. The park tweeted a video of the curious new calf following his mom, Livia, around at the Nikita Rhino Resource Center. The unnamed calf conceived through natural breeding with father J Gregory was born on Aug. 6. “Wildlife care specialists report the calf is healthy, confident and full of energy, and that Livia is an excellent mother, very attentive and protective of her offspring,” the park said in a statement.
Times of San Diego

Skateboarder Stabs Man in Oceanside

A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air. The assault in the 300 block of Via Del Norte was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for...
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy