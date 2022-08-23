Read full article on original website
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in OhioTravel MavenWooster, OH
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the CountryTravel MavenMansfield, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
ashlandsource.com
Sandusky woman killed in Friday morning crash with train
SANDUSKY -- A Sandusky woman was killed Friday morning in Erie County after the vehicle she was driving collided with a train, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 8 a.m. The incident took place on Campbell Street near North Depot Street in Sandusky.
ashlandsource.com
OVI checkpoint set up Friday night on State Route 60 in Ashland County
ASHLAND – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced Friday that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 26. The checkpoint will be set up on State Route 60, in Vermillion Township, Ashland County. The...
ashlandsource.com
Forest FAQs Event Aims to Help Landowners Hit With Woodland Storm Damage
ASHLAND — This summer’s storms were touch on residents of Ashland and surrounding counties. From derechos to tornados to intense summer thunderstorms, Ashland County was on the receiving end of a lot of extreme weather this summer. Not only did homeowners have property and yard damage, but in...
ashlandsource.com
Stop sign: North Baltimore renders Crestline's offense pointless
North Baltimore's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Crestline 16-0 in Ohio high school football action on August 26. The first quarter gave North Baltimore a 16-0 lead over Crestline.
ashlandsource.com
GALLERY: Downtown Mansfield's Heart of the City Cruise-In (Part 2)
Photos from the 25th anniversary of the Heart of the City Cruise-In on Saturday in downtown Mansfield. The huge event over several blocks began at noon and runs through 8 p.m., complete with classic cars, concessions and live music at several locations.
ashlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Crestview hands East Knox a shutout
Crestview corralled East Knox's offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Crestview moved in front of East Knox 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Jetstream: Shelby's early advantage leaves Lexington in its wake
Shelby broke to an early lead and topped Lexington 53-21 in Ohio high school football on August 26. Shelby jumped in front of Lexington 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Danville tames Bucyrus' offense
Danville's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Bucyrus for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. Danville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Bucyrus after the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: What's going on at the Wagon Wheel bar?
ASHLAND — A reader recently saw that the Wagon Wheel bar on Orange St. had a boarded-up window and a dumpster outside. They wondered if the bar was under new ownership, or if it was just under renovation.
ashlandsource.com
Calvert uses explosive start to detonate Monroeville
The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Calvert used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Monroeville 35-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Calvert opened with a 20-0 advantage over Monroeville through the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Elgin collects victory over Cardington-Lincoln
Elgin dumped Cardington-Lincoln 30-14 during this Ohio football game. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Reymer, Cougars rough up East Knox
HOWARD — Crestview running back Adison Reymer continues to make up for lost time. A converted receiver who hasn’t lined up in the backfield since his freshman year, Reymer rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars rumbled to a 35-0 win over East Knox at Chet Looney Stadium.
ashlandsource.com
Canfield ends the party for Bellevue
Canfield collected a solid win over Bellevue in a 28-12 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. The Cardinals' offense darted in front for a 14-6 lead over the Redmen at halftime.
ashlandsource.com
Carey outlasts Galion
Galion was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Carey prevailed 41-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Carey and Galion faced off on August 27, 2021 at Galion High School. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Mansfield triggers avalanche over Hoover
It was a tough night for Hoover which was overmatched by Mansfield in this 42-9 verdict. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Lucas nips Hillsdale in potential playoff preview
BELLVILLE — Lucas made the best of a bad situation. Logan Toms rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and the Cubs held on for a 14-13 win over Hillsdale at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral. GALLERY: Lucas 14, Hillsdale 13. Lucas defeated Hillsdale 14-13 Saturday night at Clear...
ashlandsource.com
Northmor clips South Central in tight tilt
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated South Central 28-20 on August 26 in Ohio football. South Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Northmor as the first quarter ended.
ashlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Fredericktown roars to big win over Northridge
Fredericktown's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Northridge 36-13 on August 26 in Ohio football action. Fredericktown opened with an 8-0 advantage over Northridge through the first quarter.
