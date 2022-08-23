ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, OH

Sandusky woman killed in Friday morning crash with train

SANDUSKY -- A Sandusky woman was killed Friday morning in Erie County after the vehicle she was driving collided with a train, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 8 a.m. The incident took place on Campbell Street near North Depot Street in Sandusky.
SANDUSKY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Gooseggs: Crestview hands East Knox a shutout

Crestview corralled East Knox's offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Crestview moved in front of East Knox 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
COLUMBIANA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Danville tames Bucyrus' offense

Danville's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Bucyrus for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. Danville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Bucyrus after the first quarter.
DANVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Calvert uses explosive start to detonate Monroeville

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Calvert used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Monroeville 35-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Calvert opened with a 20-0 advantage over Monroeville through the first quarter.
MONROEVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Reymer, Cougars rough up East Knox

HOWARD — Crestview running back Adison Reymer continues to make up for lost time. A converted receiver who hasn’t lined up in the backfield since his freshman year, Reymer rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars rumbled to a 35-0 win over East Knox at Chet Looney Stadium.
HOWARD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Canfield ends the party for Bellevue

Canfield collected a solid win over Bellevue in a 28-12 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. The Cardinals' offense darted in front for a 14-6 lead over the Redmen at halftime.
BELLEVUE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Carey outlasts Galion

Galion was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Carey prevailed 41-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Carey and Galion faced off on August 27, 2021 at Galion High School. For more, click here.
GALION, OH
ashlandsource.com

Lucas nips Hillsdale in potential playoff preview

BELLVILLE — Lucas made the best of a bad situation. Logan Toms rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and the Cubs held on for a 14-13 win over Hillsdale at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral. GALLERY: Lucas 14, Hillsdale 13. Lucas defeated Hillsdale 14-13 Saturday night at Clear...
LUCAS, OH
ashlandsource.com

Northmor clips South Central in tight tilt

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated South Central 28-20 on August 26 in Ohio football. South Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Northmor as the first quarter ended.
GALION, OH

