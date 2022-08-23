ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superman and Lois star cites 'mental health' for show exit

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Superman and Lois star Jordan Elsass has revealed what led to his departure from the show ahead of its third season.

The 20-year-old actor played Jonathan Kent, the son of Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Speaking in a Cameo video, Mr Elsass cited mental health struggles as the reason for his exit.

“I was pumped for season three, for sure,,,Anyway, mental health is definitely 100 per cent priority,” Mr Elsass said.

“Mine has been… the last couple of years… it’s been rough... I need some time to myself.”

