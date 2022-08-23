Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot
This Cheap PC Games Bundle Includes Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, And More Great Games
A new bundle is available on Fanatical that lets you score five games for just $22, picking from a catalog that includes Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, The Evil Within 2, and more. If that price is a bit steep, two other tiers are available--four games for $19 and three games for $15. All titles are offered as Steam keys, and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase.
Gamespot
Google Play Games Now Lets You Play Android Games On PC In Select Countries
Google Play Games, an application that lets users play select Android games on PC, is officially releasing in beta for the following countries: Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia. If you're a player in those regions, you'll need to sign up in order to try out Google's feature. There...
Gamespot
Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System
Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
Gamespot
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Intense Swordfights And Big Monsters
Koei Tecmo has released a new gameplay trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a new Souls-like action game from Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and Stranger of Paradise developer Team Ninja. The trailer shows off the game's intense-looking swordfighting based on Chinese martial arts. The gameplay trailer also spotlights some of the...
Gamespot
Sea of Thieves Panel from gamescom 2022
Join members of the Sea of Thieves crew for a chat about recent additions to our pirate playground, lore discussions, stand-out ship names and a couple of teases as to what the future holds. Originally broadcast live from Gamescom on August 25th 2022.
Gamespot
How To Play As Sephiroth In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is approaching its fourth season on September 1st. Before the fourth season starts, the game has added an all-new Variant Mode. In the mode, players can play as famous enemies of the Final Fantasy franchise such as Cactuar, Bomb, Slug-Ray, Bahamut, and Cloud's nemesis, Sephiroth, the esteemed Solider 1st Class with his iconic Masamune in hand.
Gamespot
New Need For Speed Reportedly Delayed To December, As Rumored Footage Emerges
EA's new Need for Speed game has reportedly been delayed by a month, as what looks like the first footage of the game has emerged online. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb (via VGC), EA delayed the new Need for Speed game from November to December. A release date for the new title from Burnout studio Criterion was never publicly announced, so this would amount to an internal delay, if it is true.
Gamespot
Bungie Disables Another Exotic Gun For Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid Race
Bungie has disabled the new Destiny 2 Exotic weapon, Quicksilver Storm, in high-level content ahead of Friday's race to complete the game's newest raid, the revamped King's Fall from Destiny 1. Quicksilver Storm is the latest casualty on the list of weapons and Exotic armor pieces that Bungie has disabled thanks to bug and glitches that came with the release of its latest content release, Season of Plunder.
Gamespot
Rust Console Edition - Oceanbound Update Trailer
Rust Console Edition returns with a new content update – Oceanbound! Try out the new dynamic Cargo Ship event - fight Cobalt Scientists and your fellow survivors for Ship Supremacy! Secure the loot and make your escape! Also introducing the L96 Sniper Rifle, perfect for those long range engagements! Rust Console Edition Oceanbound is out now!
Gamespot
Nintendo Confirms No Switch Price Hike In Wake Of PS5 Increase
Nintendo will not raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, the company has confirmed in the wake of Sony's decision to hike the price of the PlayStation 5 around the world (but not in the US). In a statement to Eurogamer, Nintendo said it has "no plans to increase the...
Gamespot
Destiny 2's New Craftable Taipan-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle Is A Must-Have, Here's How To Get It
With Destiny 2’s Season of the Plunder came loads of new weapons and gear to hunt for, but players have been eagerly seeking the new craftable Taipan-4FR Void Legendary linear fusion rifle that comes from a pretty straightforward quest. This quest isn’t part of the seasonal story, and it feels more like a review on how to craft weapons at the Enclave's Relic. There's a chance to get the red border Deepsight Taipan-4FR to drop from activities, but this quest guarantees that you'll receive enough to be able to craft your own.
Gamespot
Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin
Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
Gamespot
How To Turn Your Warlock Into A Thunder God In Destiny 2: Arc 3.0 Season Of Plunder Builds
One of the best parts of Destiny 2 is experimenting with its Exotics, armor mods, and subclass setups to find interesting loadouts for your Guardian. For Season of Plunder and the overhauled Arc subclass, some of the builds available can produce shocking results, pun fully intended. Warlocks have some great loadouts to tinker with, and you can easily live out your Emperor Palpatine fantasy with builds that channel pure "unlimited power" energy with Arc 3.0.
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite: Pika Party Guide
With Pokemon Unite’s one-year anniversary coming to a close, there is still a week left of Pika Party. Pika Party is the new 4v4 Quick Match mode celebrating the Electric-type Mouse Pokemon, Pikachu. The entire map is changed to the aesthetic of Pikachu, from the walls, balloons, colors, and there are even holograms of Pikachu littering the map. But that is not all littering the map. Every Wild Pokemon is now Pikachu, with certain Pikachu providing different buffs alongside a massive Gigantamax Pikachu taking the middle spot, which is normally reserved for Legendary Pokemon such as Zapdos or Regigigas.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Hyperbeat Seasonal Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched this week, bringing loads of new content to Respawn's pocket-sized battle royale. But along with the standard mid-season addition of a new battle pass and a new playable legend, Season 2.5 has introduced another interesting feature to the mobile game: more limited-time events than any previous Apex Legends Mobile Season to date.
Gamespot
Nintendo Won't Raise the Price of the Switch | GameSpot News
Speaking to Eurogamer, Nintendo's president said in a statement: "we will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations," and do not have any plans to "increase the trade price of its hardware." Instead, Nintendo is decreasing the size of Switch packaging to help with shipping issues, by making the cardboard box it comes in 20% smaller, which in turn will help the company's bottom line by using fewer materials.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale: Tips, Tricks, And Prep Guide
Pokemon Go’s annual Go Fest event has been bigger than ever in 2022, with three in-person events in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo, as well as a two-part global event accessible to all players. As the Season of Go comes to a close, the finale of the global event is coming up quickly. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the event and how to make the most of it.
Gamespot
Fizza_Aqeel
Modded Games Apps are the cracked version of original games in which users add, replace or remove some features of original games and form a new version. I think this is a beneficial for the newbie g...
Gamespot
Mew, Dodrio, And Scizor Are Coming To Pokemon Unite In September
Pokemon Unite is getting three new champions in September: Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. Their release dates will be staggered across the month. Mew will arrive first on September 9, Dodrio on September 14, and Scizor on September 28. Mew is a ranged attacker and has more learnable moves than other...
