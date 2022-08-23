With Destiny 2’s Season of the Plunder came loads of new weapons and gear to hunt for, but players have been eagerly seeking the new craftable Taipan-4FR Void Legendary linear fusion rifle that comes from a pretty straightforward quest. This quest isn’t part of the seasonal story, and it feels more like a review on how to craft weapons at the Enclave's Relic. There's a chance to get the red border Deepsight Taipan-4FR to drop from activities, but this quest guarantees that you'll receive enough to be able to craft your own.

