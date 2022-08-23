You would feel differently if you look into the toxins that come from Lithium production. 500.000 of toxic water is flushed that produces 70kg of Lithium. You are not saving us your are buying the next plastic bottle. Cars are 2% .
If they lower the price, I don't care much how long it takes to charge. I mostly, charge at home at night. Then I can drive all day 🙂.
literally transportation is 21% and electric and heat is for homes 41% of where co2 emmitons come from. by working and driving as we all still have too I can save$ for future and cheepining EVs not because they are cheaply made but because of advancements in tec and in subsides moving away from fossil fules. Why don't you spread some positive stuff and try and help rather dont be so pessimistic. maybe you should start saving for a EV now and practice what will benefit your kids in the future now. we can change the world, don't have to resign our kids to a crappy future & giving up doesn't help. don't be short sighted look at long term goals and benefits. take care
Comments / 14