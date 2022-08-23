Pats have reportedly turned down trade offers for their receivers

Patriots practice in dry Nevada heat ahead of joint sessions with Raiders 02:20

FOXBORO -- For a little while at least, it looked as though the Patriots had a glut at wide receiver. Many assumed they would try to trade off some of that beneficial depth to address other areas -- or free up a little more cap space.

But according to a new report, the Patriots are not interested in dealing away any of their receivers. And it doesn't sound like they ever were interested -- and that was before rookie Tyquan Thornton was lost for up to 10 weeks with a broken collarbone.

According to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed , the Patriots were indeed fielding calls from receiver-needy teams this summer. But New England has turned down all offers, according to Kyed.

There have been trade rumblings that New England could be looking to move on from Nelson Agholor and his $9 million salary after an underwhelming first season with the team in 2021, but the veteran has looked solid throughout camp. Teams are also reportedly leery of picking up his big paycheck.

There were also some trade whispers surrounding Kendrick Bourne following a fairly tumultuous week of practice. Bourne has taken a step back in camp after a solid first season in 2021, and he was essentially benched for last week's preseason game after he was booted from Tuesday's practice with the Panthers for fighting. But he will not be going anywhere, according to Kyed's report.

So it appears the Patriots will go into the season with DeVante Parker, Agholor, Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers in Mac Jones' arsenal, with Lil'Jordan Humphrey making a really strong case to make the 53-man roster. The receiving corps could get a little crowded when Thornton returns mid-season, but the Patriots may want to keep everyone around in case of another injury to the group.

While the Patriots appear set to hang on to their receivers, the team has reportedly been shopping tackle Isaiah Wynn.