Pats have reportedly turned down trade offers for their receivers

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

Patriots practice in dry Nevada heat ahead of joint sessions with Raiders 02:20

FOXBORO -- For a little while at least, it looked as though the Patriots had a glut at wide receiver. Many assumed they would try to trade off some of that beneficial depth to address other areas -- or free up a little more cap space.

But according to a new report, the Patriots are not interested in dealing away any of their receivers. And it doesn't sound like they ever were interested -- and that was before rookie Tyquan Thornton was lost for up to 10 weeks with a broken collarbone.

According to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed , the Patriots were indeed fielding calls from receiver-needy teams this summer. But New England has turned down all offers, according to Kyed.

There have been trade rumblings that New England could be looking to move on from Nelson Agholor and his $9 million salary after an underwhelming first season with the team in 2021, but the veteran has looked solid throughout camp. Teams are also reportedly leery of picking up his big paycheck.

There were also some trade whispers surrounding Kendrick Bourne following a fairly tumultuous week of practice. Bourne has taken a step back in camp after a solid first season in 2021, and he was essentially benched for last week's preseason game after he was booted from Tuesday's practice with the Panthers for fighting. But he will not be going anywhere, according to Kyed's report.

So it appears the Patriots will go into the season with DeVante Parker, Agholor, Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers in Mac Jones' arsenal, with Lil'Jordan Humphrey making a really strong case to make the 53-man roster. The receiving corps could get a little crowded when Thornton returns mid-season, but the Patriots may want to keep everyone around in case of another injury to the group.

While the Patriots appear set to hang on to their receivers, the team has reportedly been shopping tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Tom Brady on training camp absence: "There's a lot of s--- going on"

INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Brady is back from his reported trip to the Bahamas, though he didn't expand much on the personal reasons that caused him to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp.After his hiatus, Brady returned to practice last week. On Saturday, he played one series against the Indianapolis Colts and led the Bucs on an 11-play, 66-yard field goal drive. "I've played a lot of football in my day — a lot of practices, a lot of games, and a lot of seasons," Brady said. "I'm ready to go."Brady did not, however, say much about...
TAMPA, FL
