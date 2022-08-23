ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation: New Theory Has Li Shin as Abigail’s Killer

By Carol Cassada
 5 days ago

Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) is an integral character on Days of Our Lives . The handsome businessman appears to have a good guy demeanor; however, he has since turned into a villain . As fans adjust to this new side of Li, they wonder if his other crimes include murder.

Days of Our Lives stars Remington Hoffman as Li Shin and Camilla Banis as Gabi Hernandez I Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock via Getty Images

Abigail Deveraux’s death sends shockwaves on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Salem was rocked by the shocking death of one of its beloved citizens. In June, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) was murdered by a mystery assailant. The investigation into Abigail’s murder is still ongoing.

Many people wanted to see Abigail dead, including her half-sister Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien). Other suspects include Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), who was snooping around the DiMera mansion, and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), who had violent hallucinations.

While many of Salem’s top residents are suspects, Days of Our Lives fans believe the police should be looking at another candidate. That person is Li Shin.

‘Days of Our Lives’ fans believe Li Shin could be Abigail Deveraux’s killer

Abigail’s murder is one of the biggest mysteries in the soap opera. Many of the main characters are suspects and have motives to kill the beloved heroine. Yet, as many soap fans know, the killer is usually someone they least expect.

Many theories have popped up about Abigail’s killer, and the recent speculation is that Li is the culprit. On a Reddit thread, Days of Our Lives fans voiced their suspicions that Li is a murderer.

“I was thinking lately it might be Li Shin. I’m not sure his motive exactly, but something about remaining or gaining power in DiMera,” wrote one viewer.

“It’s totally Shin. Go back to the scene where he shows Gabi the paper with the headline about Abby’s murder. He’s practically giddy at the thought of spreading the news to Gabi,” another commenter chimed in.

“I’m not surprised they are using Shin. He’s out of left field, and they are suddenly making him evil, plus he’s somebody they can throw away and keep everybody else’s hands clean,” wrote another fan.

What’s Li Shin’s motive?

Li being Abigail’s murderer sounds like a plausible theory, yet Days of Our Lives fans are curious about his motive. One theory is he did this as part of a plot to get control of DiMera Enterprises. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) was standing in his way, and Li killed Abigail as part of his plan.

Another theory is that Abigail could’ve stumbled upon Li and Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) secret project. The two men were working on resurrecting Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) back from the dead. With Abigail discovering their secret, their plot was in danger of being exposed. A panic-stricken Li then killed Abigail to silence her for good.

Could Li be Abigail’s killer? Or did someone else commit the grisly act? Fans have to wait and see because there are more twists to come in the murder mystery.

Comments

Teresa Barillas
5d ago

I probably won't find out who the actual killer is. September 9th I heard is the last televised episode. Been a loyal fan for about 45 years.

Reply
2
