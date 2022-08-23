ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, PA

Frederick A. Adams, 57, died Sunday, August 21

Frederick A. Adams, age 57, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born in Oxford, son to Florence Jane Richardson Adams of Quarryville and the late Carl J. Adams. Surviving besides his mother is a son, Charles J. Adams of Lancaster, 2 grandchildren: Carter J. and Daisy Adams, and a sister Sandra L. wife of Eugene Griffith of Peach Bottom.
QUARRYVILLE, PA

