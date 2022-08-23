ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More protests and finally a win – what next for Manchester United?

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

Manchester United secured an impressive win against rivals Liverpool on Monday amid the backdrop of protests against the Glazer family.

It was a night to cherish for the Old Trafford faithful but there remains plenty of work to be done on and off the field at the club.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Monday night and what is next for United.

What happened on the field at Old Trafford?

New manager Erik ten Hag had endured a nightmare start to life in the Old Trafford hotseat, with the 2-1 home loss to Brighton compounded by the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford. United began the weekend bottom of the Premier League and many predicted things would get even worse when arch rivals Liverpool rolled into Old Trafford, where they had won 5-0 last October. But a display of determination, aggression and skill had the ground rocking, with Jadon Sancho’s nerveless opener followed by a Marcus Rashford strike. United dug deep to see out a 2-1 triumph following Mohamed Salah’s late goal as Ten Hag celebrated his his first win in charge.

What about off the field?

Fans are at their wits’ end with the ownership and made their feelings known before and during Monday’s match. Thousands of United fans marched on Old Trafford to protest against the detested Glazer family, with recently-formed group ‘The 1958’ leading the latest demonstration against the Americans. Inside the ground anti-Glazer chants provided a constant backdrop without detracting from their support of the team, who responded with a quality performance and much-needed victory.

What happens next in terms of protests?

Monday was the fifth straight home league match that ‘The 1958’ had organised a protest at. This was the loudest to date and you would expect there to be another when Arsenal arrive on September 4 in United’s next home game. There have been protests by supporters ever since the Glazers’ leveraged buyout in 2005 and momentum appears to be building right now, especially as Sir Jim Ratcliffe has offered hope of new beginning. The British billionaire is a boyhood United fan and confirmed through his spokesman an interest in buying the club.

How busy is the coming week shaping up?

United travel to Southampton on Saturday lunchtime before playing away to Leicester next Thursday, when the summer transfer window will come to a close. The Red Devils have been cumbersome and scattergun in their approach to improving the squad this summer. Tyrell Malacia was the only new signing available to go on tour, with Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen linking up with United upon their return from Thailand and Australia. United completed the eye-catching signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid on Monday for a fee rising to £70million, but there are more irons in the fire as they look to further bolster the squad. There are also peripheral players to move on and the small matter of frustrated star Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. United and Ten Hag have repeatedly outlined their stance that he is staying but speculation will continue until the window shuts.

The Independent

Manchester United agree fee with Ajax for forward Antony

Manchester United are close to signing Brazil forward Antony after agreeing a transfer fee with Ajax for the 22-year-old.The PA news agency understands United have agreed to pay a fixed fee of 95 million euros (£80.6million) with a further five million euros (£4.2million) in potential add-ons.Antony is in line to be the second player to follow manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford following defender Lisandro Martinez.United paid an initial 57.37million euros (£48.3m) for the Argentina international – a fee that could rise by a further 10m euros to around £56.7m – and Ajax are now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Harry Kane brace

Tottenham continued their impressive start to the Premier League season as Harry Kane scored two and missed a penalty in a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.Kane gave Spurs a dream start just after four minutes as he finished a swift counter-attack to claim his 200th league goal and score in the third match in a row.But it was Forest who enjoyed the majority of the ball in an impressive first-half performance from Steve Cooper’s side - even if they failed to seriously test Hugo Lloris.Forest required Dean Henderson to make a big stop after the break and save Kane’s second-half penalty, awarded following a Steve Cook handball on the line.Spurs had been wasteful on the break late on, until substitute Richarlison picked out Kane at the back post for a simple header, leaving Antonio Conte’s side with 10 points from their opening 12.Catch up with Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham as it happened, below: Read More Harry Kane scores two and misses penalty as Tottenham defeat Nottingham Forest
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

5 things we learned from the weekend’s Premier League action

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table after making it four wins out of four to start the season, but this weekend belonged to others.Liverpool shook off some early season rust, Erling Haaland’s hat-trick helped Manchester City come from behind (again) and Manchester United’s revival continued at Southampton.Here, the PA news agency picks out five things we learned this weekend.Crisis overWHAT. A. HIT. 🎯Enjoy every angle of @TrentAA's strike against AFC Bournemouth, presented by @Sonos 👌 pic.twitter.com/dEU9WU3pxo— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2022Defeat to Manchester United on Monday night seemed unthinkable for Liverpool, yet when it came it left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte insists Richarlison was not disrespecting Nottingham Forest by showboating

Antonio Conte defended Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison after his late showboating in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.With the game in the bag thanks to two Harry Kane goals, the Brazilian juggled the ball before getting clattered by Brennan Johnson in the 85th minute.Forest boss Steve Cooper said that would not be accepted at his club but Conte insisted his player was not being disrespectful.“At that moment I was with the bench because I was making another substitution. I think he juggled with the ball,” Conte said.“It is a game and you are under pressure. I repeat it is OK....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest

Harry Kane’s brace ensured Tottenham survived a testing encounter at Nottingham Forest with a 2-0 win.Kane scored in either half to draw level with Andrew Cole on 187 Premier League goals – third in the all-time list with only Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney ahead of him – and ensure his side’s unbeaten start to the season continues.They are up to third behind leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City, suggesting they are in the mix for a title challenge.Kane also missed a second-half penalty as Dean Henderson ended a run of 22 successful conversions from 12 yards in a Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘What an idiot!’: Lewis Hamilton savaged by Fernando Alonso after Belgian Grand Prix collision

Fernando Alonso called Lewis Hamilton an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive and start in first” after the pair collided on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix, forcing the Mercedes driver out of the race.Hamilton, who started the race at Spa behind Alonso and fourth on the grid, attempted a move on the outside of the Spaniard early in the race.F1 LIVE: Latest updates from hectic Belgian Grand PrixBut there was contact as Alonso held the inside line, with Hamilton being sent airborne in a dramatic incident.The damage sustained by Hamilton forced the seven-time champion to retire...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid victory at Espanyol

Karim Benzema scored twice late on as Real Madrid snatched a 3-1 win away to Espanyol.Madrid had been in danger of dropping their first LaLiga points of the season until Benzema finished from close range to put them back in front in the 88th minute.That came after Espanyol’s Joselu finished on the rebound two minutes before half-time to cancel out Vinicius Junior’s 12th minute opener.🦸‍♂️ Deep down, you KNEW..... pic.twitter.com/xnz3uClREP— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 28, 2022But having retaken the lead, Madrid pressed home their advantage in a lengthy period of time added on.Benjamin Lecomte was sent off after...
UEFA
The Independent

Ollie Robinson has become a ‘gym freak’ to put England career back on track

Ollie Robinson has revealed how embracing life as a “gym freak” helped put his England career back on track.Robinson made his first Test appearance in seven months at Emirates Old Trafford, helping to wrap up an innings victory over South Africa with match figures of five for 91.The 6ft 5in seamer was all smiles as he put the finishing touch to the three-day finish in Manchester, clean bowling Lungi Ngidi in comprehensive fashion, but it took plenty of hard work and some frank conversations to reach that point.Despite a fine record in his first year with England – he now...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton is ‘dragging a parachute behind him’ at Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton told Toto Wolff he feels like he is dragging a parachute behind him as the Mercedes boss labelled his team’s abject qualifying for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix as “unacceptable”.Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will line up from the front of the grid after he was able to take advantage of Max Verstappen’s grid sanction for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.The world champion lines up 15th, but such is his jaw-dropping speed in Spa-Francorchamps – he finished almost seven tenths faster than anyone else – a ninth victory of his championship defence should not be ruled out.Verstappen is...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen set to start Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid

Max Verstappen is set to start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid.The championship leader, 80 points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, is expected to take on a new engine in the back of his Red Bull, which will see him demoted to the rear.Ferrari driver Leclerc is also thought to be considering an engine change for Sunday’s round – a move which would relegate him to the back.Both Verstappen and Leclerc hope the nature of the high-speed Spa Francorchamps track will provide them with the opportunities to fight through the field.The impending penalties will come as...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray reflects on maiden grand slam triumph in 2012 on eve of US Open

Andy Murray wound back the clock on the eve of a US Open that marks a decade since he first became a grand slam champion.It was at Flushing Meadows in 2012 that Murray made it across the line in his fifth slam final, defeating Novak Djokovic to lift the trophy on Arthur Ashe Stadium.His most vivid memories are from before and after the final, with the Scot recalling: “I remember how I felt before the match. I remember being in the locker room on my own and feeling unbelievably nervous and feeling pretty lonely and kind of feeling a lot...
TENNIS
