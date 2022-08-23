ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Robert Gallagher
5d ago

this sounds like a case of a good cop,, (very rare),, versus bad cops,, (bad cops very common). I know there's a lot of people out there who think the opposite is true and that most cops are good and there's only a few bad apples however the the sad and harsh reality of the truth is that there are far more bad cops than there are good ones as a matter of fact the good ones are few and far in between.. it's pretty obvious what happened here you have a good cop to expose bad cop video and then they fired the good cop in retaliation.. I hope the good cop wins.. If the police are not bad cops then they would should have had no issue with releasing that video. I believe it was the police officer's own demigod Trump who said that if you have nothing to hide why plead the fifth and then he played the fifth hundreds of times himself. how ironic that are legal system all the way down from the cop on the street up to the oval office had been infested with corruption.

2
 

