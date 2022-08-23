The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) is shifting its community focus. The organization announced this month plans to provide more volunteer and charitable support to the thousands of children in central Indiana living in foster or kinship care. “There’s a foster crisis here in Indiana, especially Marion County,” said JLI President Stephanie Flittner. “We’re talking 13,000 children in foster care with a lot of them in Marion County. In addition, there’s another 5,500 in kinship care.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO