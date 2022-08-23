ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Red Gold embraces technology at expanded distribution center

Elwood-based tomato processor Red Gold Inc. has started operations at a 250,000-square-foot expansion of its distribution center in Alexandria. The company says the additional space includes a technologically advanced racking system that allows it to move products more efficiently and helps to reduce truck traffic. Red Gold says the addition...
Inside Indiana Business

Junior League shifts focus to kids in foster, kinship care

The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) is shifting its community focus. The organization announced this month plans to provide more volunteer and charitable support to the thousands of children in central Indiana living in foster or kinship care. “There’s a foster crisis here in Indiana, especially Marion County,” said JLI President Stephanie Flittner. “We’re talking 13,000 children in foster care with a lot of them in Marion County. In addition, there’s another 5,500 in kinship care.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IWU offers new degrees in Kokomo

Indiana Wesleyan University says it is expanding its global reach and Indiana footprint to prepare students for servant teaching through faith-based degrees. The university says it will launch two online/on-site hybrid bachelor’s degrees based at the Kokomo Thriving Center. Students can enroll in a Bachelor of Science in Addictions...
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy