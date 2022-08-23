ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozo Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Watches Life Flash Before His Eyes & Dives Into A Tree

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xp53y_0hS1GKGi00

It just never ends does it it?

You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away.

But nah, here I find myself once again watching a video of some other bozo trying to capture that “Kodak moment,” just so they can get a little bit of clout on social media.

And this just might be the worst one yet, considering the tourist doesn’t even give the bison a fair warning that they are walking up towards it.

In the footage, you see a tourist sneaking up behind a bison while it’s just minding its own business, munching on some grass and insects.

However, bison are in the rut this time of year, so they’re way more ornery and standoffish than they are any other part of the year, as the males will do anything to fight off threats so they can find their mate.

Without even looking back, the bison senses the tourists presence, and charges straight back at the person, ready for blood.

Judging from the video, it appears the bison chased the tourist away for a good few seconds before it finally got the job done.

Don’t be this person, please:

Comments / 59

Wildbil
5d ago

Start giving out jail time and fines for these dopefiends! $10,000 for animal stress aggravation! Trust me, they'll miss the drugs! Even hunters have that type of common sense not to get up close and personal with "WILD" animals!

Reply(8)
50
Anna Bean
5d ago

Then the animals are labeled aggressive and people want the animal put down. Yellowstone has not for the most part given into pressure to kill or cull the Bison. I wrote on here before and I’ll tell the story again. While camping in Yellowstone a couple became irate because the animals (wild animals) are not put up for the night. Threatening to sue should anything happen. You would think working in the ER would make me lose faith in humanity. Nope, they did!

Reply(2)
29
Moonynite
5d ago

maybe Yellowstone should start to judgement criminal or harassment animals abuse. fined or jail. if course they wild animals and meant to leave alone. you're in their territory and what you expect. kick goal like that 9 years old girl. 🦬 🦵 🤸🥅

Reply(1)
14
