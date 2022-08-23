Bozo Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Watches Life Flash Before His Eyes & Dives Into A Tree

It just never ends does it it?

You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away.

But nah, here I find myself once again watching a video of some other bozo trying to capture that “Kodak moment,” just so they can get a little bit of clout on social media.

And this just might be the worst one yet, considering the tourist doesn’t even give the bison a fair warning that they are walking up towards it.

In the footage, you see a tourist sneaking up behind a bison while it’s just minding its own business, munching on some grass and insects.

However, bison are in the rut this time of year, so they’re way more ornery and standoffish than they are any other part of the year, as the males will do anything to fight off threats so they can find their mate.

Without even looking back, the bison senses the tourists presence, and charges straight back at the person, ready for blood.

Judging from the video, it appears the bison chased the tourist away for a good few seconds before it finally got the job done.

Don’t be this person, please: