On Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will receive $75,000 to support the purchase of equipment and furnishings for their newly constructed building. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

GRAFTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO