ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

The status of Gov. Jim Justice's next statewide COVID-19 press conference is unknown as of the end of the work day, Thursday, August 25, based on information from the governor's official Web site. Check back to Connect-Bridgeport Monday for an update on the status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
connect-bridgeport.com

Local Health Department Nets $75,000 Federal Grant

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will receive $75,000 to support the purchase of equipment and furnishings for their newly constructed building. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
GRAFTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy