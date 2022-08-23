Read full article on original website
DHHR Reports 1060 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 107; State Deaths at 7,268
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Aug.26) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 578,535 with an increase of 1,060 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference
The status of Gov. Jim Justice's next statewide COVID-19 press conference is unknown as of the end of the work day, Thursday, August 25, based on information from the governor's official Web site. Check back to Connect-Bridgeport Monday for an update on the status.
Local Health Department Nets $75,000 Federal Grant
On Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will receive $75,000 to support the purchase of equipment and furnishings for their newly constructed building. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
