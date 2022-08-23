Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
Intratumoral PD-1CD8 T cells associate poor clinical outcomes and adjuvant chemotherapeutic benefit in gastric cancer
Although PD-1 has been reported to be a marker of T-cell exhaustion in several malignancies, the biological role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in gastric cancer (GC) remains unclear. Herein, we aimed to investigate the role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment and its clinical significance in GC. Designs.
Nature.com
Hepatic ARID3A facilitates liver cancer malignancy by cooperating with CEP131 to regulate an embryonic stem cell-like gene signature
Liver cancer stemness refers to the stem cell-like phenotype of hepatocarcinoma cells and is closely related to a high degree of tumour malignancy. Here, we identified AT-rich interacting domain 3A (ARID3A) as one of the most upregulated stemness-related transcription factors in liver cancer by an in vitro functional screen. ARID3A can promote liver cancer cell viability and metastasis both in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, ARID3A interacts with CEP131 and transcriptionally activates KDM3A by co-occupying its promoter element, further upregulating the expression of downstream embryonic stem (ES) signature genes via demethylation of H3K9me2. ARID3A and CEP131 promote an ES cell gene signature through activation of KDM3A and contribute to the poor prognosis of liver cancer patients. Collectively, these results provide evidence highlighting a transcription-dependent mechanism of ARID3A in stemness regulation in liver cancer. The ARID3A/CEP131-KDM3A regulatory circuit could serve as a prognostic indicator and potential therapeutic target for liver cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
MicroRNAs in kidney injury and disease
MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression by degrading or repressing the translation of their target messenger RNAs. As miRNAs are critical regulators of cellular homeostasis, their dysregulation is a crucial component of cell and organ injury. A substantial body of evidence indicates that miRNAs are involved in the pathophysiology of acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease and allograft damage. Different subsets of miRNAs are dysregulated during AKI, chronic kidney disease and allograft rejection, which could reflect differences in the physiopathology of these conditions. miRNAs that have been investigated in AKI include miR-21, which has an anti-apoptotic role, and miR-214 and miR-668, which regulate mitochondrial dynamics. Various miRNAs are downregulated in diabetic kidney disease, including the miR-30 family and miR-146a, which protect against inflammation and fibrosis. Other miRNAs such as miR-193 and miR-92a induce podocyte dedifferentiation in glomerulonephritis. In transplantation, miRNAs have been implicated in allograft rejection and injury. Further work is needed to identify and validate miRNAs as biomarkers of graft function and of kidney disease development and progression. Use of combinations of miRNAs together with other molecular markers could potentially improve diagnostic or predictive power and facilitate clinical translation. In addition, targeting specific miRNAs at different stages of disease could be a promising therapeutic strategy.
Nature.com
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
Nature.com
Spatially patterned hydrogen peroxide orchestrates stomatal development in Arabidopsis
Stomatal pores allow gas exchange between plant and atmosphere. Stomatal development is regulated by multiple intrinsic developmental and environmental signals. Here, we show that spatially patterned hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) plays an essential role in stomatal development. H2O2 is remarkably enriched in meristemoids, which is established by spatial expression patterns of H2O2-scavenging enzyme CAT2 and APX1. SPEECHLESS (SPCH), a master regulator of stomatal development, directly binds to the promoters of CAT2 and APX1 to repress their expression in meristemoid cells. Mutations in CAT2 or APX1 result in an increased stomatal index. Ectopic expression of CAT2 driven by SPCH promoter significantly inhibits the stomatal development. Furthermore, H2O2 activates the energy sensor SnRK1 by inducing the nuclear localization of the catalytic Î±-subunit KIN10, which stabilizes SPCH to promote stomatal development. Overall, these results demonstrate that the spatial pattern of H2O2 in epidermal leaves is critical for the optimal stomatal development in Arabidopsis.
Nature.com
Biomarkers of disease recurrence in stage I testicular germ cell tumours
Stage I testicular cancer is a disease restricted to the testicle. After orchiectomy, patients are considered to be without disease; however, the tumour is prone to relapse in ~4"“50% of patients. Current predictive markers of relapse, which are tumour size and invasion to rete testis (in seminoma) or lymphovascular invasion (in non-seminoma), have limited clinical utility and are unable to correctly predict relapse in a substantial proportion of patients. Adjuvant therapeutic strategies based on available biomarkers can lead to overtreatment of 50"“85% of patients. Discovery and implementation of novel biomarkers into treatment decision making will help to reduce the burden of adjuvant treatments and improve patient selection for adjuvant therapy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Author Correction: Cooperation of Striatin 3 and MAP4K4 promotes growth and tissue invasion
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03708-y, published online 08 August 2022. The original version of theÂ Supplementary information associated with this Article was missing Supplementary tablesÂ 1"“4 and the original immunoblot images. This information has now been added to theÂ Supplementary information file and corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Should variants of unknown significance (VUS) be disclosed to patients in cardiogenetics or not; only in case of high suspicion of pathogenicity?
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In an adult/pediatric patient with a suspected inherited cardiac disease, genetic testing to clarify the clinical condition is nowadays part of standard routine clinical care. Apart from identifying a likely pathogenic (LP, class 4) or pathogenic (P, class 5) variant, test results can also be confusing when a variant of unknown significance (VUS, class 3) is identified. In cardiogenetics this happens in ~35"“40% of patients [1]. In our experiences in Sweden and the Netherlands, it can be hard for both healthcare professionals and patients to distinguish the difference between a VUS and a (L)P variant, sometimes leading to communication difficulties regarding the possibility of genetic testing in the family. During a recent ERN exchange between our centers it became obvious that we handle the dissemination of VUS-es to the patient differently, where UmeÃ¥, Sweden,Â has a more restrictive policy.
Nature.com
Limited impact of fingolimod treatment during the initial weeks of ART in SIV-infected rhesus macaques
Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is not curative due to the persistence of a reservoir of HIV-infected cells, particularly in tissues such as lymph nodes, with the potential to cause viral rebound after treatment cessation. In this study, fingolimod (FTY720), a lysophospholipid sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulator is administered to SIV-infected rhesus macaques at initiation of ART to block the egress from lymphoid tissues of natural killer and T-cells, thereby promoting proximity between cytolytic cells and infected CD4+ T-cells. When compared with the ART-only controls, FTY720 treatment during the initial weeks of ART induces a profound lymphopenia and increases frequencies of CD8+ T-cells expressing perforin in lymph nodes, but not their killing capacity; FTY720 also increases frequencies of cytolytic NK cells in lymph nodes. This increase of cytolytic cells, however, does not limit measures of viral persistence during ART, including intact proviral genomes. After ART interruption, a subset of animals that initially receives FTY720 displays a modest delay in viral rebound, with reduced plasma viremia and frequencies of infected T follicular helper cells. Further research is needed to optimize the potential utility of FTY720 when coupled with strategies that boost the antiviral function of T-cells in lymphoid tissues.
Nature.com
Liver X receptor agonists exert antitumor effects against hepatocellular carcinoma via inducing REPS2 expression
Recent studies show that liver X receptor (LXR) agonists exert significant antitumor effects in a variety of tumor cell lines including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). But the molecular mechanisms underlying LXR antitumor activity are not fully understood. In this study we investigated the effect of LXR agonist T0901317 (T317) on HCC development and its relationship with RalA binding protein 1 (RALBP1)-associated EPS domain containing 2 (REPS2)/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) signaling axis. We showed that T317 (0.1âˆ’0.5"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently increased REPS2 expression in normal hepatocytes (BNLCL.2 and LO2) and HCC cells (HepG2 and Huh-7). Using promoter activity assay and chromatin immunoprecipitation (CHIP) assay we demonstrated that T317 enhanced REPS2 expression at the transcriptional level via promoting the binding of LXR protein to the LXR-response element (LXRE) in the REPS2 promoter region. We showed that the inhibitory effect of T317 on the proliferation and migration of HCC cells was closely related to REPS2. Moreover, we revealed that T317 (400"‰nM) increased expression of REPS2 in HepG2 cells, thus inhibiting epidermal growth factor (EGF)-mediated endocytosis of EGFR as well as the downstream activation of AKT/NF-ÎºB, p38MAPK, and ERK1/2 signaling pathways. Clinical data analysis revealed that REPS2 expression levels were inversely correlated with the development of HCC and reduced REPS2 expression associated with poor prognosis, suggesting that REPS2 might beÂ involved in the development of HCC. In conclusion, this study provides new insights into the potential mechanisms of LXR agonist-inhibited HCC.
cancernetwork.com
Atezolizumab Combination Improved Intracranial Activity in BRAF V600–Mutated Melanoma with CNS Metastases
Patients with BRAF V600–mutated melanoma with central nervous system metastases had positive intracranial activity following treatment with atezolizumab, vemurafenib, and cobimetinib. Improved intracranial activity was observed in patients with BRAF V600–mutated melanoma with central nervous system (CNS) metastases when atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was added to a combination of vemurafenib (Zelboraf)...
Nature.com
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level is associated with an increased risk of incident early-onset vasomotor symptoms
We investigated the associations between serum lipid profiles and risk of early-onset vasomotor symptoms (VMSs) in premenopausal women. This cohort study comprised 2,540 premenopausal women aged 42"“52Â years without VMSs at baseline (median follow-up: 4.4Â years). VMSs, including hot flashes and night sweats, were assessed using the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life questionnaire (Korean version). Early-onset VMSs were defined as VMSs that occurred premenopause; moderate/severe VMSs were defined as a score of"‰â‰¥"‰3 points (range: 0 to 6, 6 being most bothersome). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the development of VMSs across the lipid levels. Higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were positively associated with increased risk of early-onset VMSs. Compared to the"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL LDL group, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident VMSs were 1.19 (1.03"“1.37) and 1.20 (1.03"“1.40) in participants with LDL cholesterol levels of 100"“129Â mg/dL and"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, respectively (P for trend"‰="‰0.027). The multivariable-adjusted HR for incident moderate/severe VMSs was 1.37 (95% CI: 1.08"“1.73) in participants with LDL"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, compared to those with LDL"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL. Meanwhile, triglycerides and total and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were not significantly associated with early-onset VMSs risk in premenopausal women. Premenopausal women with high serum LDL cholesterol concentrations had a higher risk of incident early-onset VMSs. Further studies should confirm our findings and examine whether LDL-lowering interventions reduce the risk of early-onset VMSs among women during menopause transition.
Nature.com
DAXX-ATRX regulation of p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response
DAXX and ATRX are tumor suppressor proteins that form a histone H3.3 chaperone complex and are frequently mutated in cancers with the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT). Here, we show that DAXX and ATRX knock-out (KO) U87-T cells that have acquired ALT-like features have defects in p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response. RNA-seq analysis revealed that p53 pathway is among the most perturbed. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq revealed a genome-wide reduction in p53 DNA-binding and corresponding loss of chromatin accessibility at many p53 response elements across the genome. Both DAXX and ATRX null cells showed a depletion of histone H3.3 and accumulation of Î³H2AX at many p53 sites, including subtelomeres. These findings indicate that loss of DAXX or ATRX can compromise p53 chromatin binding and p53 DNA damage response in ALT-like cells, providing a link between histone composition, chromatin accessibility and tumor suppressor function of p53.
Nature.com
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
Phys.org
First mouse model with mitochondrial tRNALeu mutation developed
Studying the role of mitochondria—the specialized structures within cells responsible for energy production—in metabolic diseases has been difficult because of a lack of animal models with the necessary mitochondrial mutations to observe these tiny organelles. However, a team from the University of Tsukuba have now generated the first mouse model carrying a disease-associated mitochondrial mutation and have shown that the resulting disease is caused by faulty RNA processing. Their study is published in Nucleic Acids Research.
Nature.com
Retromer deficiency in Tauopathy models enhances the truncation and toxicity of Tau
Alteration of the levels, localization or post-translational processing of the microtubule associated protein Tau is associated with many neurodegenerative disorders. Here we develop adult-onset models for human Tau (hTau) toxicity in Drosophila that enable age-dependent quantitative measurement of central nervous system synapse loss and axonal degeneration, in addition to effects upon lifespan, to facilitate evaluation of factors that may contribute to Tau-dependent neurodegeneration. Using these models, we interrogate the interaction of hTau with the retromer complex, an evolutionarily conserved cargo-sorting protein assembly, whose reduced activity has been associated with both Parkinson's and late onset Alzheimer's disease. We reveal that reduction of retromer activity induces a potent enhancement of hTau toxicity upon synapse loss, axon retraction and lifespan through a specific increase in the production of a C-terminal truncated isoform of hTau. Our data establish a molecular and subcellular mechanism necessary and sufficient for the depletion of retromer activity to exacerbate Tau-dependent neurodegeneration.
Nature.com
Systemic IL-27 administration prevents abscess formation and osteolysis via local neutrophil recruitment and activation
Interleukin-27 is a pleiotropic cytokine whose functions during bacterial infections remain controversial, and its role in patients with S. aureus osteomyelitis is unknown. To address this knowledge gap, we completed a clinical study and observed elevated serum IL-27 levels (20-fold higher, P"‰<"‰0.05) in patients compared with healthy controls. Remarkably, IL-27 serum levels were 60-fold higher in patients immediately following septic death than in uninfected patients (P"‰<"‰0.05), suggesting a pathogenic role of IL-27. To test this hypothesis, we evaluated S. aureus osteomyelitis in WT and IL-27RÎ±âˆ’/âˆ’ mice with and without exogenous IL-27 induction by intramuscular injection of rAAV-IL-27p28 or rAAV-GFP, respectively. We found that IL-27 was induced at the surgical site within 1"‰day of S. aureus infection of bone and was expressed by M0, M1 and M2 macrophages and osteoblasts but not by osteoclasts. Unexpectedly, exogenous IL-27p28 (~2"‰ngÂ·mLâˆ’1 in serum) delivery ameliorated soft tissue abscesses and peri-implant bone loss during infection, accompanied by enhanced local IL-27 expression, significant accumulation of RORÎ³t+ neutrophils at the infection site, a decrease in RANK+ cells, and compromised osteoclast formation. These effects were not observed in IL-27RÎ±âˆ’/âˆ’ mice compared with WT mice, suggesting that IL-27 is dispensable for immunity but mediates redundant immune and bone cell functions during infection. In vitro studies and bulk RNA-seq of infected tibiae showed that IL-27 increased nos1, nos2, il17a, il17f, and rorc expression but did not directly stimulate chemotaxis. Collectively, these results identify a novel phenomenon of IL-27 expression by osteoblasts immediately following S. aureus infection of bone and suggest a protective role of systemic IL-27 in osteomyelitis.
Nature.com
A new insight for stem cell therapy: apoptotic stem cells as a key player
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 299 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, two studies on therapeutic effects of stem cell therapy were published in Signal Transduction and Target Therapy1 and Nature Communications.2 These studies have shed the light on a unique aspect of stem cell therapy which involves a previously unrecognized key player, namely apoptotic cells. These two publications have elucidated how the apoptotic cells exert immunomodulatory effects in stem cell therapy in several animal models.
Comments / 0