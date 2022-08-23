Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals

so does that mean pregnant women on welfare will be able to get food stamps and cash assistance for The unborn child? because right now they can't. does that mean that a pregnant woman who is the only one in the car will be able to ride in the carpool lane? and does that mean that a woman will be able to collect child support from the father of the child who abandoned them even before it's born? will life insurance companies in Florida before to pay out a claim even if the fetus doesn't take a breath outside of the womb cuz right now they won't? ooh does that mean when the mother and father are not together while she's pregnant can the father get full custody of The unborn child? I mean seriously what does it mean to give personhood to an unborn fetus?
🤣🤣this is comical. the same ones complaining about kids in the system, are the same ones who are against abortions. don't complain when more of your tax money is going towards dcf for all the kids in state custody.
well good that means that pregnant women will be able to start getting support from the fetus's father even before it's born! which is how it should be maybe then men will start learning how women get pregnant!
