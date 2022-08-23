ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
NBC News

‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from drought-hit dam

A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side-effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists — the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded. Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed...
Anita Durairaj

The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament

A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
