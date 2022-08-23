Read full article on original website
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
The most unusual find from the historic Jamestown settlement was the broken skull and leg bone of an English teenager
Forensic reconstruction of Jane, the Jamestown teenagerCredit: Smithsonian; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In 2012, human remains were found by archaeologists in the historic Jamestown settlement. The archaeologists were working in a James Fort Cellar that dated back to 1608 when they discovered the bones - a partial human skull and tibia.
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from drought-hit dam
A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side-effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists — the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded. Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed...
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
Ancient Rome had a ‘gate to hell’ where most living beings suffocated to death while the priests remained unharmed
In 2011, the University of Salento discovered the exact location of the ancient ‘gateway to hell’ that was once the deadliest place one could. Dating back to more than 2000 years, this place suffocated many humans and animals. However, the human priests were left unharmed in this ancient town of Phrygia in present-day Turkey.
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament
A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Dozens of sunken WWII German ships resurface along Danube River as water levels hit record low
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
The Man Who Wants To Release Thousands of Wooly Mammoths Into the Arctic
George Church is a co-founder of Colossal Biosciences, which is attempting to develop an animal that closely resembles the giant creature.
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey
An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
