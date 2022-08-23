ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

problems with Monterey12.5.1

I have just upgraded my Macbook to 12.5.1 and am locked out of my desktop files. A 30 minute call to Apple helpline failed to resolve the problem. Any suggestions on how to remedy the situation?. Tony. If you are able to login to your usual account and the desktop...
Apple applies for more 'Reality' trademarks for AR, VR headset

Apple's preparation for a future AR or VR headset launch is continuing, with the company applying for more trademarks using the "Reality" name in a number of territories.
How Markup and the Files app on iOS or iPadOS works for students

With documents increasingly having an all-digital flow from assignment to submission, Markup and the Files app iniOS and iPadOS are great for students. Here's how to get the most out of them.
Daily deals Aug. 26: 10.2-inch iPad for $279, $250 off 1TB MacBook Pro, M2 MacBook Air $1099, more!

Friday's bestdeals include triple-digit discounts on Apple's current 14-inch MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, plus the lowest price in 30 days on a 43-inch LG monitor and a Pokemon trading card set for $18.99.
Netflix to charge $7 to $9 for ad-supported tier

Netflix is reportedly planning on charging $7 to $9 for its upcoming "ad-light" experience, which works out to be about half the cost of its standard plan.
Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists

Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers.
This M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch with 32GB RAM is $354 off, plus $60 off AppleCare

An exclusive $354 discount brings the cost of thehigh-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch down to just $2,545. Plus, save $60 on three years of AppleCare.
Apple Watch Pro with iPhone 13 design cues rumored for Sept. event

Numerous reports have proclaimed the arrival of a new Apple Watch model this fall, with an Apple Watch Pro joining an update to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the ongoing Apple Watch SE. The new model, believed to be the Apple Watch Pro, is expected to be bigger and more rugged than the rest, and is intended for more active users.
Daily deals Aug. 28: $160 off Apple Watch Series 7, $1,500 off 85-inch Samsung QLED TV, $200 Anker 521 Power Station, more!

Sunday's bestdeals include a selection of scratch-and-dent iPhones, $400 off a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, $21 off a 2TB Teamgroup SSD, and much more.
Daily deals Aug. 27: Up to $310 off M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, $150 off 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV, $25 gift card with Beats Fit Pro, more!

Saturday's bestdeals include $500 off the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED monitor, an 11-inch iPad Pro for $729, and much more.
MacBook Pro price war: $400 off 14-inch & 16-inch models, 13-inch prices as low as $899

A month-end price war has broken out onApple MacBook Pro models, with 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations $400 off and prices as low as $1,599. The 13-inch line is also discounted heavily, starting at $899.99.
Hands on with the Moft Snap System for iPad

The Snap Case for iPad by Moft gives users access to a magnetic accessory ecosystem that doesn't inhibit the iPad's existing functionality. The iPad Pro and iPad Air are thin and light tablets that use magnets to attach accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. However, the magnet placement on the iPads isn't ideal for every type of accessory.
iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023

According to the companies, over half a million square miles of US land -- plus surrounding ocean -- cannot receive cell signals at present. Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert propose utilising SpaceX's Starlink satellites to address the issue. "The important thing about this is that it means there are...
Apple releases fourth macOS Ventura public beta

A day after seeding a developer version, Apple has released the fourth beta build of its upcomingmacOS Ventura update to members of its public software testing program.
US DOJ prepping antitrust case against Apple

An anti-trust lawsuit from the Department of Justice is reportedly in the early stages of construction, further amping up the government's efforts to rein in Apple.
How to get merchandise for Ted Lasso, For All Mankind & other Apple TV+ shows

Buying merchandise can be a great way to support a favoriteApple TV+ show. Here are a few places to get clothing, mugs, stickers, and other stuff from "Ted Lasso," "For All Mankind" and more.
TSMC's 3nm chips won't be ready in time for 2022 MacBook Pros, Kuo says

In a tweet on Friday, Kuo reiterated his prediction that upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would sport new chips based on TSMC's existing 5nm production process. That runs counter to other reports suggesting that the models would have 3nm chips. According to Kuo, components must be...
