The Columbus Titan Football Team travels to Iola tonight for a multiteam scrimmage with Iola and Labette County begining at 7 p.m. The scrimmage gives the coaches and players a look at their offenses and defenses outside the intersquad setting they see at practice daily. The Titans open their 2022 game schedule, next Friday when they host the Girard Trojans. Families and fans planning to make…

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO