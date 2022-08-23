Read full article on original website
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Eric Alan Ewing, 45, Pittsburg
Eric Alan Ewing, 45, of Pittsburg, formerly of Columbus, died Sunday, August 21 at his home. Born August 28, 1977 in Wichita, Eric was the son of Candace Barker Ewing and Mark Ewing. Eric was a loving, devoted life partner to Sharon Bass Carpino of the home. Eric had a fun, active childhood growing up in Wichita. As a child, he loved dirt bikes, swimming and spending time with his friends,…
columbusnews-report.com
John Tessman, Baxter Springs
John A. Tessman, Jr., 65, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born June 26, 1957, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, John was the son of John A. Tessman Sr., and Merica Jane (Few) Tessman. John served in the United States Army from 1975-1979. He worked as a diesel mechanic for Freight Liner, Cat and Yellow Freight. He spent the majority of his career at…
columbusnews-report.com
Ronda A. Carpino, 64, Pittsburg
Ronda A. Carpino 64, of Pittsburg, died 2:55 p.m. Sunday August 21, 2022 at her home following an illness. Born June 8, 1958 in San Diego, Calif., Ronda was the daughter of Edward E. and Mary Jane (Byington) Reeves. She was a graduate of Pittsburg High School and has lived most of her life in the Pittsburg area. Ronda and Frank Junior Carpino were united in marriage January 23, 1976 at the Newman…
columbusnews-report.com
Titan jamboree tonight
The Columbus Titan Football Team travels to Iola tonight for a multiteam scrimmage with Iola and Labette County begining at 7 p.m. The scrimmage gives the coaches and players a look at their offenses and defenses outside the intersquad setting they see at practice daily. The Titans open their 2022 game schedule, next Friday when they host the Girard Trojans. Families and fans planning to make…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus Telephone employees install new scoreboard operating cable
Columbus Telephone employees install new scoreboard operating cable. 25 Years Ago August 21-27, 1997 Carrie Depenbusch, a 1997 graduate business student at Columbus Unified High School, was awarded a $2,000 scholarship by R&R Educational Resources of Seattle, Wash. Carrie will be attending Kansas University this fall. The Southeast Lancer cheerleading Squad, consisting of Amber Gardner, Margaret Beyeler, Crystal Marshall, Alisha Godin, Alisa Lovell, Alisha…
columbusnews-report.com
CUHS Tennis has successful start
The Lady Titan Tennis Team opened their 2022 schedule on the road in Altamont at the Labette County High School Junior Varsity Tournament, Tuesday. The team lost just one match out of the 12 played. Junior, Brooklyn Lima swept her three number one singles matches as did juniors, Meagan Hosier and Macey Allison in their number one doubles matches and freshmen, Chloe Ash and Georgia Messer in…
columbusnews-report.com
Titan Band impresses at Annual Meet the Titans
The Columbus Titan Band, 72 strong, opened the Annual Meet the Titans night, Monday, at the CUHS Gymnasium with the always impressive National Anthem followed by the Titan Fight Song. Instrumental Music Director, Gae Phillips and Assistant Director, Christine Lovell introduced the musicians to families and fans from the community. Senior band members are front row: Korri Combs, Gavin Benedict,…
columbusnews-report.com
Lady Titan Volleyball has new coaches
Lady Titan Volleyball returns to the courts with their first games, Thursday, when all three squads, varsity, junior varsity, and C Team will be in action at Cherryvale. Matches are set to begin at 5 p.m. New to the team this season is the three-man coaching staff led by firstyear head coach, Ryan Lacen. Assisting Coach Lacen are first-year, Lady Titan Assistant Coaches Sydnee Donaldson and…
Comments / 0