Neighbor to Neighbor Announces Opening of Food Pantry at New Facility
The Food Pantry at The Cohen Center for Neighbor to Neighbor will open its doors on Monday, August 29. For almost 10 years, Neighbor to Neighbor’s Board of Directors, Capital Campaign and Building Committees, staff, and supporters have eagerly awaited this day. This will be the first phase of...
“Friends of St Roch” Email Allegations against Parks & Rec Director Revive Field Controversy
Just as the dust began to settle on the Hamilton Avenue School field controversy, it was kicked up again this week. The controversy began months ago when the Board of Education discussed a request for use of the field by the St Roch Church for its traditional Feast, which previously had use of the field for decades, but skipped the last several years due to work at the school and on the field. Instead they used the church grounds, preschool property and field across Hamilton Ave, at the corner of Stone Ave.
Nathaniel Witherell Family Council Responds: Staff Are Not to Blame
Submitted by Amy Badini and Sheilah Smith, Co-Chairs, The Nathaniel Witherell Family Council. For over a century, The Nathaniel Witherell has provided top-notch care to aging and infirm residents of our community. Its historically five-star rating from the US Center for Medicare Services (CMS) was earned by hard-working and compassionate care staff, with support of the Town of Greenwich.
Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man
On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
Man Charged with Burglary after Trespassing in Greenwich Private Gated Community
Greenwich Police responded to single family residence in Cos Cob on the afternoon of Aug 21 a report of an unknown person trespassing who had just left the scene. Police say that when they arrived in the neighborhood the located and detained Sean Hassan Jarrett, 28, of Bridgeport in close proximity to the residence.
Greenwich Schools Release 2021-2022 Standardized Testing Results
The Connecticut State Dept of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 Smarter Balanced assessment, which is the accountability assessment in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics for students in Grades 3-8, and Connecticut School SAT results. Greenwich Public Schools administrators will now begin their in-depth review of the standardized...
