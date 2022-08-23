2022 Tour Championship Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

The final event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season is here.

This week, the 2022 Tour Championship will mark the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will come to a conclusion Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The course was designed by Tom Bendelow. It is a par-70 and will play 7,346 yards.

Patrick Cantlay won the Tour Championship last year and captured the FedEx Cup in the process. He also won the BMW Championship last week in Wilmington, Delaware, to become the first player to defend a title in a playoff event.

Scottie Scheffler will begin at 10 under with Cantlay two strokes behind him. Will Zalatoris was slated to begin at 7 under but withdrew on Tuesday.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Tour Championship. All times listed are ET.

Tour Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

First round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

11:45 a.m. Aaron Wise

11:55 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

12:05 p.m. K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

12:15 p.m. Corey Conners, Brian Harman

12:25 p.m. Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

12:35 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

12:45 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 p.m. Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama

1:05 p.m. Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:15 p.m. Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas

1:25 p.m. Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm

1:35 p.m. Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

1:45 p.m. Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

1:55 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

2:05 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 25th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, August 26th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, August 27th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-2:30 p.m.

NBC

: 2:30-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, August 28th

TV

Golf Channel: 12-1:30 p.m.

NBC

: 1:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.