ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2022 Tour Championship Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfYiX_0hS1DBDY00

The final event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season is here.

This week, the 2022 Tour Championship will mark the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will come to a conclusion Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The course was designed by Tom Bendelow. It is a par-70 and will play 7,346 yards.

Patrick Cantlay won the Tour Championship last year and captured the FedEx Cup in the process. He also won the BMW Championship last week in Wilmington, Delaware, to become the first player to defend a title in a playoff event.

Scottie Scheffler will begin at 10 under with Cantlay two strokes behind him. Will Zalatoris was slated to begin at 7 under but withdrew on Tuesday.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Tour Championship. All times listed are ET.

Tour Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

First round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

11:45 a.m. Aaron Wise

11:55 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

12:05 p.m. K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

12:15 p.m. Corey Conners, Brian Harman

12:25 p.m. Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

12:35 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

12:45 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 p.m. Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama

1:05 p.m. Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:15 p.m. Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas

1:25 p.m. Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm

1:35 p.m. Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

1:45 p.m. Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

1:55 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

2:05 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 25th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, August 26th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, August 27th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-2:30 p.m.

NBC

: 2:30-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, August 28th

TV

Golf Channel: 12-1:30 p.m.

NBC

: 1:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Tour Championship bonus money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake Golf Club

Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play suspended at Tour Championship as Scottie Scheffler clings to lead, Hideki dazzles, and JT has to come back for 2-footer

ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler will need to work overtime if he wants to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup on Sunday. That’s because play was suspended with only 15 of the 29 players in the field having completed the third round at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday. Scheffler hit his tee shot at 13 into the right rough before play was suspended for the second time that afternoon due to lightning in the area at 6:36 p.m. and later called for the day. Play is expected to resume at 9:45 a.m. ET, and the final round will tee off at 11:15 a.m.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more LIV Golf members have reportedly dropped out of antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour

On August 3, the Wall Street Journal originally reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Six days later, Carlos Ortiz withdrew his name from the lawsuit. Pat Perez announced during a phone interview August 19 that he, too, decided to remove his name. Now two more players have moved on.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 money winners at the PGA Tour Championship, starting with Rory McIlroy and his $18M

Rory McIlory has spent the past few months being the face of the PGA Tour in its battle against LIV Golf. On Sunday, he battled for himself and roared back to win the PGA Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup, which was worth a cool $18 million bucks. This is his third FedEx Cup title of his career and was a perfect end to what has been a great year for one of the best players in the world.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Hahn cast the only dissenting vote on the changes coming to the PGA Tour. For the first time, he explains why

ATLANTA — Two-time winner James Hahn doesn’t claim to be disappointed with the changes coming to the PGA Tour next season, but that doesn’t mean he is pleased with them either. As one of four player directors on the Tour’s nine-voting member Policy Board, he cast the lone dissenting vote. In a Golfweek exclusive, Hahn tells for the first time why he felt compelled to do so.
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cameron Young won't join LIV Golf, has ‘decided to stay’ with the PGA Tour

It seems as if the PGA Tour’s recently announced changes are already having an impact. After Sunday’s final round of the PGA Tour’s 2022 Tour Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, rising star Cameron Young was asked by The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn about the difficulty of his decision to join LIV Golf or stick with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tee
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paula Reto holds off Nelly Korda, Hye-Jin Choi for 2022 CP Women's Open title in Canada

Paula Reto got off to a stellar start and had to hang on to her lead, but she did just enough. The 32-year-old South African shot a 5-under 31 on the front 9 of Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to vault into a lead at the 2022 CP Women’s Open in Ottawa, Canada, and she held off a furious back-nine rally from Nelly Korda, Hye-Jin Choi and Lydia Ko, earning Reto her first LPGA victory. She finished at 4-under 67 for the day and 19 under for the tournament, beating Korda and Choi by one shot and Ko by two.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy