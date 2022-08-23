ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dinosaur footprints from 113 million years ago revealed by Texas drought

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtBEI_0hS1CMtK00

Severely dry conditions in Texas have led to the unearthing of footprints left behind by an Acrocanthosaurus dinosaur 113 million years ago.

Footage shows the prehistoric prints at the bottom of the Paluxy River inside Dinosaur Valley State Park, after they were exposed by the drought-struck river.

A state park representative said the prints belong to a relative of the Tyrannosaurus Rex that stood 15 feet (4.6 metres) high.

Acrocanthosaurus lived in the Early Cretaceous period.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

