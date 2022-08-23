Treasure Valley residents hoping to visit the casino must currently drive to destinations such as Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon. But this could change. Two different Native American tribes are submitting proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to Treasure Valley and the other to Eastern Idaho. In the case of Shoshone-Bannock in eastern Idaho, this will be the tribe’s fourth casino, but it is the first casino to be launched from tribal lands. Another proposal comes from the Shoshone Paiute based on the Duck Valley Preserve on the border between Idaho and Nevada. Shoshone-Paiute does not currently operate any casinos.

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO