NEWSBTC
Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges
Many people are already aware of the risks of trading or holding cryptocurrencies. Even those not overly concerned by the crypto market have some knowledge about the dangers. The volatility of certain digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is why many individuals and firms seek ways to maintain the value of their assets.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Dives Below $20K, Why BTC Is Vulnerable To More Losses
Bitcoin started a major decline and traded below $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses unless it recovers above $20,000. Bitcoin started another decline below the $20,200 and $20,000 levels. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Funding Rates Drop To 14-Month Low, Short Squeeze In The Making?
On-chain data shows the Ethereum funding rates have now declined to the lowest value in 14 months, something that could pave way for a short squeeze in the market. Ethereum Funding Rates Reach Highly Negative Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH funding rates...
NEWSBTC
Will Ethereum Complete This Bearish Pattern And Plunge To $1,000?
Ethereum and the crypto market turned red as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at “more pain” for global markets in the coming months. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap returned to critical support zones and might be on the brink of further losses.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Faces Trilemma, Can $20,000 Hold BTC Price From Weekly Low?
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in recent weeks has had a remarkable bounce and run from its low of $19,000, with many calling for a bull run. BTC’s price soon faced resistance and was rejected from the $25,200 mark as it formed a bearish rising wedge. The price of BTC broke out from the rising wedge, and BTC has struggled to hold off sell-off ahead of its daily (1D), weekly (1W), and monthly (1M) trilemma close. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Flow Monitoring: Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders
FLOW, a blockchain-powered coin, is back in its element. Network releases MetaplierFlow gave rise to collaboration with CelerNetwork. Coin performance may not attract short-term traders. Even though the network may not currently be experiencing a strong bull run, it does appear to be focused on giving consumers who access its...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Approaching $22K, Market Gets New Reason to Celebrate?
Bitcoin has gained $500 in the past hour as the U.S. potentially confirms what could be a short-lived peak in inflation metrics. The U.S. Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve (Fed), will hold an important event today, and the crypto market might see a bullish continuation. At the time of...
NEWSBTC
AdEx Price Gains 20% As Market Plunges, Are Bulls Behind The Pump?
The price of AdEx (ADX) explodes with a double-digit gain against Tether (USDT) as bulls push the price to a higher region. Despite the market downtrend in recent days with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) all (Data from Binance) AdEx (ADX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart. From the chart,...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Is On The Rise But Have The Bulls Regained Momentum?
XRP Price has met with selling pressure again after it slipped from the $0.37 price mark. The altcoin has been consolidating over the past one week and over the last 24 hours, it lost 1.2% of its market value. In the last seven days, XRP price depreciated close to 8%.
NEWSBTC
Revolutux Token Boasts Of A Wide Range of Features Like Ethereum, But Will it Become the Next Big Cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, including utility, payment, decentralized finance, security, and more. A crypto’s features can set it apart from others in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum (ETH) boasts many features. The upcoming Revolutux Token (RVLT) has many great features. This article will review the features of both tokens to...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Movement Thwarted By Sellers, What’s Next On Chart?
Dogecoin price has witnessed a steep fall in the past week. It lost 15% of its market value in that given time duration. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE fell by 0.7%. The current price action pointed towards a range-bound movement. If Dogecoin price continues to consolidate it might fall...
NEWSBTC
3 Top cryptos to buy right now – Decentraland, Cosmos, and Stakenomics
For the past few years, the cryptocurrency market has grown exponentially. Now, it has become an ecosystem of more than 10,000 currencies and is one of the most popular private markets worldwide. It has thrilled experts and enthusiasts with its explosive price moves and many now consider it to be...
NEWSBTC
Majority Of Ethereum Investors Maintain Profitability Despite Decline Below $1,700
Profitability in digital assets such as Ethereum is important to investors in the space. With the decline following the bull market, a good number of ETH investors have seen the profitability of their holdings decline significantly. It had fallen below 50% when the price of ETH had broken below $1,000 last month. However, with the recovery at the beginning of August, Ethereum had rallied as high as $2,000, and now the majority are back in profit.
NEWSBTC
Solana, Uniswap, and HypaSwap: Three Cryptocurrency Projects to Watch This Bear Market
The cryptocurrency market is in a bear market and is not the only financial market in the current predicament. The bond, forex, and stock market are in similar positions due to global macroeconomic conditions. These conditions have caused a bear market, leading to a slash in the prices of crypto assets. Furthermore, investors have become quite conservative as they move to conserve capital. Additionally, investors may miss the opportunity to buy the dip if they continue in this manner. Therefore, investors are advised to research small cap projects which have the potential to perform well when the market cycle turns. This means that investors could take advantage of a positive turn in token prices.
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Powell Versus Bitcoin Price Log Curve | Daily TA August 26, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin logarithmic growth curve, the Power Law Corridor, and the 200/100/50-week moving averages. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 26, 2022. US Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s...
NEWSBTC
Keninah Is Making Donation A Faster Possibility While Also Learning About Ethereum
Blockchain crypto has expanded so much that its underlying feature – decentralisation, is now the other of the day in the cryptocurrency world. However, various blockchain projects are used or developed for different purposes. Therefore, coins like Keninah and Ethereum are good examples that largely explain the various use cases in the blockchain. With Ethereum’s primary aim to ensure faster transaction speed and Keninah here to provide humanitarian services through blockchain, cryptocurrency is taking over every sector.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Is Back Below 1 As Average Holder Slips Into Loss
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin MVRV ratio has declined below one recently as the average holder has now slipped back into a state of loss. Bitcoin MVRV Is Now Back In The Historical Bottom Region. As pointed out by a post on CryptoQuant, the BTC MVRV ratio has now come...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Plummets 9% As Fed Chair Passes Hawkish Remarks
The crypto community has witnessed another price plunge after the just concluded Federal Reserve annual meeting. Many investors already anticipated a new turn in asset prices after Jerome Powell spoke on the approach to combat inflation. But from the turn of events, Powell tipped the scale against investors’ expectations. As a result, many cryptocurrencies and equities have already started a downward price trend.
NEWSBTC
Our Favorite Cryptocurrencies under $1 – Tron (TRX), Stellar (XLM) and Budblockz (BLUNT)
Tron (TRX) – Big Plans Backed by Nuts-and-Bolts Execution. No one made a lasting fortune panning for gold during the Gold Rush. Levi Strauss, though, built an empire supplying prospectors, and he’s not the only one who made a fortune that way. That kind of thinking is why we like TRX as a long-term value play.
NEWSBTC
TA- Binance Coin (BNB) Loses $300 Key Support, Are Bears Taking Over?
Binance Coin (BNB) has shown significant strength in recent weeks against Tether as it has maintained its bullish sentiment. Despite the market retracement, Binance Coin (BNB) has shown great strength but has lost its key support at $300.(Data from Binance) Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart. According...
