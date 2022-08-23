Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball goes 3-2 in McPherson Tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team began its season with a third-place finish at the AVCTL preseason volleyball tournament in McPherson on Saturday. Emporia won sets against McPherson (25-18, 25-21), Campus (25-15, 25-15) and Dodge City (25-11, 25-12).
Emporia gazette.com
Open street festival planned at Peter Pan Park
A new event that encourages physical activity is coming to Emporia next month. Empovía — pronounced Empo-vía — is a blend of the words “ciclovia” and “Emporia.” The concept? To bring an open street festival to Peter Pan Park. “The idea itself...
Emporia gazette.com
Thomas LaMar Diltz
Thomas LaMar Diltz, 83, born in Kansas City Missouri on July 1, 1939 to Joseph and Lelia (Goff) Diltz, passed away August 14, 2022 in Wichita KS. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cecilia Davis; mother of children, Nancy Diltz. Thomas is survived by his dog,...
Emporia gazette.com
Power of the Past Antique Engine and Tractor Show coming to Ottawa
“Plan now to attend the 27th annual Power of the Past Antique Engine & Tractor Show, Sept. 9-11, at Ottawa.”. That’s the welcome from Bob Eichenberger, Pomona farmer, Big Iron representative and longtime show promoter. “Home of Warner Manufacturing and Union Foundry, Ottawa is the place to see farm...
Emporia gazette.com
Marcia A. Janzen
Marcia A. Janzen, 82, Emporia, passed away Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 at Newman Regional Health. Marcia A. Ruhnke was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Harold and Hilda (Larsin) Ruhnke. She married Larry Janzen in California on November 18, 1964. He passed away on February 4, 2022. Marcia is survived by her daughters, Gayle (Fred) Maschewski, Fairview, Kansas, Sharon (Jay) Williams, Olpe, Kansas, and Cheryl (John) Stanley, Wanette, Oklahoma; a brother, Jim Ruhnke, Highland, Kansas; sisters, Joan Peterson and Susan Rogers, both in St. Joseph, Missouri; sister-in-law, MarJean Anderson, Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Cody, Jamie, & Tyler Williams, Alexandria Kieffaber, Nathaniel Leach, Nickolas Stanley, and Aric & Amanda Stanley; great-grandchildren, Gracyn & Jackson Williams, Tony Kieffaber, Jr., and River Phipps. Her grandson, Matthew Griffin, died earlier.
Emporia gazette.com
Madison teen transported following Friday night accident
A Madison teenager was injured after two separate crashes occurred Friday night on Highway 99. According to Deputy Jody Myers, the incident occurred at around 11:26 p.m. in the 500 block of Highway 99. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies, along with Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Olpe First Responders were alerted to a three vehicle injury crash, but upon arrival, they discovered that two separate crashes had occurred.
Emporia gazette.com
Vincent Stuart Gould
Vincent Stuart Gould, 59, passed away late Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home in Lebo in the care of his loving family. He was born December 18, 1962 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Robert E. and Gertrude Osman Gould. Vince was raised in Lebo and graduated from Lebo High School with the Class of 1981.
Emporia gazette.com
Artist reception celebrating 'Photo Initiated Art' set for Sept. 2
The Emporia Arts Center will host an artist’s opening reception for “Photo Initiated Art” an exhibition by Carlton “Corky” Heller next week. The reception is scheduled for 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St. Heller is a Kansas...
Emporia gazette.com
Sarah Ruth Denny-Haig
Resort Care Center in Emporia. of Joe and Wilna (Williams) she also helped start the Grief Support Group at the First. United Methodist Church and ran it for several years. divorced. She then married Tom G. Denny on June 1,. 1957. He died May 14, 1986. Ruth then married Douglas.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer falls in season opener at West Texas
The #14 Emporia State soccer team was shut out in a season opener for the first time since 2016 in a 3-0 loss at West Texas A&M on Friday night in Canyon, Texas. The Lady Buffs got on the board in the 18th minute on a penalty kick by Asha James. West Texas scored again in the 40th minute when Maria Frances Serrant scored off an assist from Mandy Stricker as they took a 2-0 lead into the half.
Emporia gazette.com
Child Care Crisis: Provider shortage limits options for local families
Over two years since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, the repercussions on daily life are still being felt. A nationwide child care shortage, exacerbated by the pandemic’s lasting staffing shortages and financial strain on families, has swept through Kansas — wiping out access to child care for thousands of families around the state.
Emporia gazette.com
MIAA releases preseason cross country coaches polls
The MIAA released their Preseason Cross Country Coaches Poll on Friday. Emporia State is slated for eighth on the men’s side and tenth in the women’s competition. The top of the women’s poll was tight with five teams getting at least one first-place vote. Neb.-Kearney and Central Missouri tied for first with 125 points despite the Lopers enjoying a 5-2 advantage in first place votes. Pittsburg State was third with 121 points and two first-place votes to edge out Northwest Missouri who received three first-place votes but only 120 total points. Rogers State was in fifth with 97 points and picked up the remaining first-place vote.
Emporia gazette.com
Longtime shelter dog finds forever home in Emporia
There’s an old saying that every dog has its day. For a longtime resident of the Emporia Animal Shelter, that day finally came a few weeks ago. Ransom, a goofy and lovable pit bull mix, spent an extended time at the shelter. A senior dog and a bully breed, Ransom had the odds stacked against him when it came to finding a forever home.
