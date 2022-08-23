'Taxpayer-funded risky research': Republicans pledge to investigate Dr. Fauci regardless of resignation

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
thecentersquare.com
Oversight Republicans investigate why DOE hasn't spent COVID relief funds, role of teachers unions
(The Center Square) – Oversight Republicans have launched an investigation into how the U.S. Department of Education has handled billions of COVID-19 relief dollars, raising the alarm about the major learning loss experienced by students. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to Department of Education Secretary...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
thecentersquare.com
Military whistleblower report alleges COVID-19 vaccine illegally administered
(The Center Square) – A new whistleblower report signed by nine officers across five branches of the military claims the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is unlawful. The report was sent to Congress urging an investigation into what it called illegal and fraudulent activity by the DOD....
thecentersquare.com
Judge blocks HHS from requiring health-care providers to perform abortions in Texas
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has ruled that federal guidance ordering health-care providers in Texas to perform abortions “was unauthorized.” The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued it anyway, the judge notes, “without the required opportunity for public comments. As a result, the Court will preliminary enjoin the Guidance’s enforcement against the plaintiffs.”
Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states
As the sun set in Wyoming, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney described her blowout loss as the beginning of a more consequential step in her political career. She summoned Abraham Lincoln, who lost elections for the House and Senate and still went on to became one of the nation's most accomplished presidents.But in the days since, would-be supporters in key states have openly expressed skepticism about a Cheney presidential run, even one solely designed to block Donald Trump's return to the White House. In fact, Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential...
thecentersquare.com
Led by Pritzker's millions, Democrats dominate political funding
(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Illinois Republican candidates lag behind state Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over...
Analysis: U.S. and Iran finesse issue of IAEA's nuclear probes, for now
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The United States and Iran have found a way to address the U.N. nuclear watchdog's investigations of Tehran's atomic program that allows both to claim victory for now but delays a final resolution, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: AZ voters divided on abortion, energy subsidies; united against higher taxes and bad economy
(The Center Square) – A tight race for Arizona governor is within the margin of error, according to a new survey from Scott Rasmussen’s RMG Research, and incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-AZ, holds a 7-point lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters. On hot-button issues such as the economy, Arizonans took positions Rasmussen believes could further benefit the pair of Republicans.
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire to get $5M for caregiving programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $5 million in federal funding to help support caregivers who provide services to disabled and elderly residents. The funding was awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Services through the expansion of Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program, which helps transition seniors and individuals who experience disabilities from institutions into home- and community-based settings.
thecentersquare.com
Released FBI affidavit alleges 'highly classified' documents were kept at Mar-a-Lago
(The Center Square) – A redacted version of the affidavit used to justify the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence was released Friday and is under scrutiny from media and lawmakers. Roughly half of the 38-page document is redacted. In the affidavit, the FBI says Trump...
