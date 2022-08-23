'Taxpayer-funded risky research': Republicans pledge to investigate Dr. Fauci regardless of resignation

As the sun set in Wyoming, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney described her blowout loss as the beginning of a more consequential step in her political career. She summoned Abraham Lincoln, who lost elections for the House and Senate and still went on to became one of the nation's most accomplished presidents.But in the days since, would-be supporters in key states have openly expressed skepticism about a Cheney presidential run, even one solely designed to block Donald Trump's return to the White House. In fact, Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential...

IOWA STATE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO