Turn-Assist 200i and 270i
Methods Machine Tools, the foremost supplier of high-quality, high-precision CNC machine tools and automation in North America, has released the Turn-Assist 200i and 270i from RoboJob as its first, end-to-end standard automation system for Nakamura-Tome turning centers. A semi-collaborative system engineered for lathe automation, Turn-Assist is designed to be implemented...
Collet for Internal Clamping
At the AMB trade fair, Andreas Maier GmbH & Co. KG (AMF) is exhibiting a new collet for internal clamping. This new product consists of a basic element and an attachment for internal clamping. Users can adapt this clamping attachment to suit the internal contours of their workpieces. This unique clamping technology enables even workpieces with blind holes to be clamped safely and without distortion. A clamping control feature provides feedback about the workpiece being clamped securely.
