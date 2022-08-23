At the AMB trade fair, Andreas Maier GmbH & Co. KG (AMF) is exhibiting a new collet for internal clamping. This new product consists of a basic element and an attachment for internal clamping. Users can adapt this clamping attachment to suit the internal contours of their workpieces. This unique clamping technology enables even workpieces with blind holes to be clamped safely and without distortion. A clamping control feature provides feedback about the workpiece being clamped securely.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO