Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

San Diego State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

It’s officially Game Week for Arizona, which on Saturday will visit San Diego State in the 2022 opener for both teams. This will be the first game played in Snapdragon Stadium, the Aztecs’ home field, which is a scaled-down version of the old Padres/Chargers stadium. That’s not all that’s different about SDSU, which blew out Arizona 38-14 last season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
azdesertswarm.com

3-star Chandler safety Genesis Smith commits to Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats continued their strong recruitment of one of the best programs in the state, Chandler’s Hamilton High School, with another addition from the Huskies. On Saturday, 3-star safety Genesis Smith announced his commitment to the UA. Smith, who sits at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is another nice...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball sweeps opening day of Cactus Classic

There are certainly things that Arizona volleyball needs to improve on as the season progresses, but overall head coach Dave Rubio was pleased with his team’s opening-day sweep of Long Island and New Mexico State. The Wildcats dismissed both teams in straight sets with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-19 victory over LIU and a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 defeat of NMSU.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball overcomes uneven performance to win 3rd straight match

It was not an illustrious start for Arizona volleyball in their final match of the Cactus Classic. The Wildcats took a lead over Alabama State, but they could not keep the Hornets from repeatedly cutting into it. A strong second set helped propel Arizona to a straight-set victory (25-20, 25-8,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona soccer remains undefeated with draw at Nebraska

Arizona soccer was hoping to come home with a 3-0 record after they visited Nebraska. The Wildcats almost got there. While they didn’t manage to win their third match, they fought back to secure a 1-1 draw and remain undefeated. Arizona was outshot by Nebraska 11-8 but was able...
LINCOLN, NE

