ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Northwest Side#The San Antonio Police#West French
foxsanantonio.com

Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teens detained following reports of a shooting at Walmart

Eight people have been detained following a shooting at a Walmart in Converse, Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were called Saturday afternoon for a shooting in progress at a Walmart on FM-78. According to officials, the Walmart and houses behind were cleared out. Deputies say...
CONVERSE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsanantonio.com

The weekend will kick off with a warm humid start and possible showers

SAN ANTONIO - The month of August is running 1.3 warmer than normal. Given the trend on long range models, we may have left 100 days behind for now. Total rainfall at the airport is 7.21” since January 1st. So far, 2022 remains the driest year on record. Long range models continue to indicate potential tropical systems in the Atlantic. These are “modelcanes,” and not real storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM's Fair/Rodeo of the Year!

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was nominated and won the Fair/Rodeo of the Year. The award was given by the Academy of Country Music Wednesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, as a nonprofit organization,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases

Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Vet Memorial’s James Peoples 71-yard TD. NOMINEE #2: MacArthur’s Anthony Cantu fumble TD. NOMINEE #3:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy