Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
foxsanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
foxsanantonio.com
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, suspect still at large
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after be was shot near a Northwest Side apartment complex. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday off Glenn Ridge Drive and Rolling Dale Drive. When police got to the scene, they found the victim on the side wall of...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect says he's found 'stairway to heaven' before dead man found at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead, lying in a pool of blood in a North Side house and a suspect is in custody after allegedly confessing the crime to the police dispatcher. The man's body was found just after 6 a.m. Friday at a house off Englewood Drive near Wonder Parkway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
foxsanantonio.com
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
foxsanantonio.com
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot multiple times at stop light following highway road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times following a road rage incident on the Northwest side of town. According to officials, the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at a stop light off the W. Loop 1604 Highway. An occupant in the suspects’ vehicle exited the car and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after pepper-spraying 71-year-old property owner for being evicted
Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman with a charge of injury to the elderly after she pepper-sprayed a property owner after being evicted. 31-year-old Larrietta Holmes allegedly pulled up to the property when the 71-year-old man was checking on the property. Witnesses saw her enter and then flee the...
foxsanantonio.com
Teens detained following reports of a shooting at Walmart
Eight people have been detained following a shooting at a Walmart in Converse, Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were called Saturday afternoon for a shooting in progress at a Walmart on FM-78. According to officials, the Walmart and houses behind were cleared out. Deputies say...
foxsanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews repairing damage from major accident at Southwest Side intersection
SAN ANTONIO - Crews are working to repair the damage from an accident on Thursday to a Southwest Side intersection. The accident happened at the intersection of Frio City Road and Ceralvo Street and heavily damaged utility poles and signage. Crews have been working over 12 hours to repair the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Classes called off at Boone County elementary school due to staff shortage
A west Virginia elementary school was not able to open for classes Friday due to a staff shortage. In a tweet posted at 6:40 Friday morning, Boone County schools announced Van Elementary would be closed for the day. The superintendent says a large number of staff members were off and...
foxsanantonio.com
The weekend will kick off with a warm humid start and possible showers
SAN ANTONIO - The month of August is running 1.3 warmer than normal. Given the trend on long range models, we may have left 100 days behind for now. Total rainfall at the airport is 7.21” since January 1st. So far, 2022 remains the driest year on record. Long range models continue to indicate potential tropical systems in the Atlantic. These are “modelcanes,” and not real storms.
foxsanantonio.com
Registration for the annual 9/11 Memorial Climb at the Tower of Americas is open
SAN ANTONIO – With September 11 just a few weeks away, there's still time to register for the annual Memorial Climb at the Tower of the Americas. It's one of the largest memorial climbs in the nation, and representatives from over 100 agencies will be participating. Many first responders...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM's Fair/Rodeo of the Year!
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was nominated and won the Fair/Rodeo of the Year. The award was given by the Academy of Country Music Wednesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, as a nonprofit organization,...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
foxsanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Vet Memorial’s James Peoples 71-yard TD. NOMINEE #2: MacArthur’s Anthony Cantu fumble TD. NOMINEE #3:...
Comments / 0