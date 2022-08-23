Read full article on original website
Dahlias fill Boardman Park for annual show
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society held its annual show at Boardman Park. Dahlias from several states competed to make the Court of Honor this weekend. The society was founded 2002 and put on its first show in 2003. Anyone looking to grow dahlias can choose...
Donated farm space to benefit YSU students
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University announced Wednesday that the Williamson family has donated hundreds of acres and a substantial endowment to the school. It’s all to realize one of Bud Williamson’s long-time dreams. The Williamson family and YSU are now working together on a new...
Police searching for man escaped from St. Elizabeth’s
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police said they are searching for a man who escaped police custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Sunday. He was last seen running east towards Youngstown State University. According to alert sent out by YSU, he is a 6’1″ Black man wearing jeans...
Youngstown church remembers those lost to overdoses
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — International Overdose Awareness Day is being recognized this Wednesday, and one church held a service bringing it to light. A “Naloxone Saves” service was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Elm Street. OhioCAN Mahoning County organized the event. The event raises awareness...
Local park’s baseball field to see upgrade
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Buhl Park’s baseball field is getting an upgrade. According to the park’s Facebook post, big renovations are coming to the old field. Park director Tom Roskos said it’s going to become a multipurpose athletic field, meaning a variety of sports will be able to use it.
Youth track program gives back to the community
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A youth cross-country and track program is giving back to the community Friday. Fast Feet Youngstown presented a check for $1,000 to Project MKC at Second Sole in Boardman. It’s all of the program’s proceeds for the year. MKC has dozens of projects...
TRMC recognized for inpatient diabetes program
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull Regional Medical Center was recognized for its inpatient diabetes care program. The hospital earned the Joint Commission’s Advanced Certification for the 12th year in a row. The goal of Trumbull Regional’s program is to promote good sugar control, educate patients, and teach the...
Niles tattoo shop expands again
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — 1st Order Tattoo on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles just got a little bigger. The piercing and tattoo shop held an open house Sunday to show off it’s recent expansion. The shop opened about four years ago. Since then, there have been two expansions of...
Bones found in woods in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating bones found on the city’s East Side. They were called to the woods along Thorn Hill Road just before 5 p.m. Friday. According to Captain Jason Simon, a woman found them while she was looking for her lost dog. The...
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
MERCER CO., Pa (WKBN) — About 52 kayakers and canoeists took on the lake to Lake Paddle Challenge on Saturday. The competitive class took on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd’s Mill Covered Bridge Park. Both...
Talks continue in pending Niles City Schools teachers’ strike
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The teachers union in Niles is close to going on strike if a deal can’t be made for a new contract. The first of two federally mediated negotiating sessions happened Friday morning at Niles Rhodes Avenue Elementary. According to Tony Perrone, president of the...
Krakusy Society holds annual Polish Festival
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Krakusy Society held its annual Polish Festival Saturday. It was at the St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. This event replaced the organization’s former summer picnic. There was live music, dancing, raffles, and of course, Polish food. All proceeds benefit the building...
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio’s Pabstolutely event. Drivers will want to avoid Lansing Avenue between Oak Street to Emmet Street on Saturday, as this portion will be closed. The charity event runs from...
MCPH holds overdose awareness event
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Public Health held an overdose awareness clinic on Saturday. It was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall. The “Overcome Overdose” event is in recognition of National Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday to raise awareness for the opioid epidemic.
Mosquito spraying beginning in Mahoning County
(WKBN) – Weather permitting, the Mahoning County Public Health is spraying for mosquitoes Friday, between dusk and dawn. Coverage areas include the Canfield Fairgrounds, Mill Creek Park, as well as parks in Boardman, Austintown and Poland. They will postpone if it’s rainy or windy. Funding for the spraying...
Rock the Rails in Sharon gives back to community
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Rock the Rails happened in Sharon on Saturday. Warehouse Sales on West Silver Street is sponsoring and hosting the event at their location. The headliner was Chris Higbee. They had food and a raffle that benefits the Fraternal Order of Police. Owner of Warehouse Sales...
National Police K-9 Day celebrated in New Middletown
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local youngsters got a first-hand look at a police K-9 in action. In observance of National Police K-9 Day, Springfield Township Officer Glenn Corey and his four-legged partner Havoc stopped at the Public Library branch in New Middletown Friday morning. Besides showing what...
After Youngstown woman’s murder, family seeks justice
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the last year, the family of Armani Wainwright has been searching for answers and justice. She was shot and killed Aug. 29, 2021 on Youngstown’s South Side. Police said her body was found in the middle of Southern Boulevard with several gunshot wounds.
Crash backs up traffic along Ohio Turnpike
PETERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up for miles along a portion of the Ohio Turnpike due to a crash. It happened in the eastbound lanes near the Eastgate Toll Plaza between Unity Road and Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, according to the traffic monitoring website, OhGo. According to members of...
Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania US senate democrat candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Hermitage Sunday afternoon. Fetterman said he has a big goal for Mercer County – turning it blue. Hundreds gathered at Hickory VFW to hear from the current Lt. governor about his race. Many...
