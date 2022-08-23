Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Community donations sought for 2023 state spelling bee
For the second year in a row, the Mississippi Spelling Bee is going to be held in Columbus. The Commercial Dispatch is sponsoring the 2023 Mississippi Spelling Bee, and the Mississippi University for Women will host the event in mid-March. Last year, the bee was in danger in the Magnolia...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Shuttered Delta NICU speaks volumes
I grew up in Columbus and have lived in Cleveland, Mississippi for several years now. The towns are different, of course, but they share the same state government and its callous regard for children. The only remaining Neonatal Infant Care Unit in the entire Mississippi Delta closed in the previous...
Commercial Dispatch
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
PEARL — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern Baptist congregation...
Commercial Dispatch
Southern Gardening: Dianthus adds strong color to fall gardens
Even though we’re still in a very warm August, now is the time to start thinking about fall color. It can be a garden challenge trying to maintain a variety of color in the coming cool-season landscape. In my opinion, dianthus is one good choice to help keep your...
Comments / 0