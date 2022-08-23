DOVER-FOXCROFT – On Wednesday, Sept. 7 Foxcroft Academy will host its annual fall open house. It’s a chance for all Foxcroft Academy students and their families to see the school and get to know their teachers. In conjunction with the night, FA’s Counseling Services will host its annual College and Career Fair, now known as the “Take Charge of Your Future” event. The purpose of the evening is to get everyone on the same page with postgraduate planning.

