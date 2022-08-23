Read full article on original website
WMU student dies after hit and run accident early Saturday morning
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The victim in Saturday’s early morning hit and run accident in Kalamazoo has passed away. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg from Lisle, Illinois died around 12 noon Saturday. She was a student at Western Michigan University. Authorities say...
1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
“We Are KPS” is the new jingle, but some school staff aren’t happy with their pay
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Summer is winding down and Kalamazoo Public Schools will open fall term with a new slogan, a new theme song, and some unhappy employees. The new tune debuted at a teachers workshop earlier this week. Changing the words from Sister Sledge’s hit “We Are...
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, August 27 where a pedestrian was critically injured. Authorities say it happened in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue where officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian...
Emmett Township DPS release details of fatal Monday motorcycle/SUV crash
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Battle Creek man was killed this week when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle on East Columbia Avenue near Inn Road. The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety have released details of the Monday morning crash. They say their officers were dispatched at...
