Easy Corn Dogs and Homemade Mustard Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) vegetable oil for deep-frying (about 2 quarts) 6 regular hot dogs. 2 cups|260 grams all-purpose flour. 1 cup|165 grams fine yellow cornmeal. ¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar. 1 ½...
thepioneerwoman.com
Candied Sweet Potatoes
Candied sweet potatoes may just be the easiest Thanksgiving side you ever make (well, unless your cranberry sauce comes from a can!). These sweet potatoes bake in a warm spiced maple and bourbon glaze until tender and caramelized. The bourbon helps to balance the sweetness; you can substitute whiskey or skip it altogether. If oven space is in short supply on Thanksgiving day, go ahead and make this dish the day before. Cool completely, refrigerate in an airtight container, then warm in the baking dish at 350° about 20 minutes before serving.
I made mac and cheese using 3 celebrity-chef recipes, and the best one was the cheapest to make
I tried cooking macaroni and cheese using Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray, and Robert Irvine's famous recipes, and here's how the dishes stacked up.
How to Make Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls As Moist As Fresh-Baked Cinnabons
When it comes to hacks for canned cinnamon rolls, this one is as easy as it is effective.
We’re Calling It: Caraway’s New Tea Kettle Will Be a Top Christmas Gift in 2022 — Out Now
Santa Claus is coming to town in just a few months, and this year, we’re anticipating one of the best Christmas gifts to be one of the best tea kettles we’ve ever laid our eyes on. Today, August 23, elite cookware brand Caraway released one of the world’s most thoughtfully-designed tea kettles that every cook needs in their kitchen. Caraway Tea Kettle Price: $195.00 (orig. $245.00) 20% OFF Buy Now This modern take on a vintage lookalike is so gorgeous, it’s left our jaws on the floor. Kettles come in an array of solid colors for standing out on your stovetop. From a vibrant...
TODAY.com
How many calories are in a sweet potato and what are the nutritional benefits?
Sweet potatoes are a super starch that should absolutely be on your grocery list. This bright orange spud is a well-rounded nutritional powerhouse with plenty of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. Not to mention that sweet potatoes are tasty and versatile — you can stuff, bake, roast, mash or even microwave them.
recipesgram.com
Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake
Why did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings of everyone –, especially children. Plus, this Nutella cake recipe is suitable for beginners in the kitchen, try it! Just follow the instructions carefully in order to make it right:
thesouthernladycooks.com
CINNAMON PECAN COOKIES
These Cinnamon Pecan Cookies are so good! Easy to make and the perfect treat. The cinnamon chips and the pecans are the perfect combination and go so well together. Honestly these these cookies are good year round, but we love them in the Fall months and they are perfect for the holiday season.
Barbecued crock-pot chicken
I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart
This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
7 Easy, Effective Ways to Keep Cats Off Your Kitchen Counters
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. An all-too-familiar dinner party scenario: At the home of friends, you’re sipping a glass of wine while your hosts put the finishing touches on dinner. Soon later, their beloved cat does its business in the litter box, licks itself a bit, and proceeds to hop up on the kitchen counters right where your dinner is being made.
PETS・
Classic Mapo Tofu Recipe
Calling all the spicy food lovers! If you haven't tried classic mapo tofu yet, what are you waiting for? While tofu is a vegetarian or vegan on its own, this dish highlights tofu along with ground pork. Both are incredible sources of protein that can be eaten together, not just replaced for one another.
Bread And Butter Pickles Recipe
One thing is for sure — homemade pickles just taste better than store-bought pickles. While dill pickles are incredibly popular, there's no denying the bread and butter pickles are fantastic in their own right, thanks to the wonderful flavor contrast. Pickles go great on pretty much any sandwich or burger and are also excellent on their own. They also complement plenty of other salty snacks, like potato chips, and what's stopping you from even enjoying one with something sweet?
thesouthernladycooks.com
EASY MEXICAN RICE
This Easy Mexican Rice is the perfect addition to taco Tuesday! Super simple side dish, reheats well and is always a great addition to any Mexican inspired meal. My family loves Mexican food and this easy rice recipe has quickly become a family favorite. Takes nothing to make and is delicious!
princesspinkygirl.com
Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites
This no-bake Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites recipe is a quick and easy way to make mini cherries jubilee cheesecakes using only a box of cake mix and cream cheese. These bite-sized dessert balls are covered in a pretty pink candy coating and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle – perfect for any party or holiday when dressed up with sprinkles or sanding sugar.
Barbecued country-style pork ribs
Do you know the old saying, bet-cha can't eat just one? Well, that truthfully is the case with my barbecued ribs. This recipe for barbecued country-style ribs always turns out amazingly delicious. They're the yummiest, melt in your mouth, barbecued ribs.
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Pork Loin
An easy and tasty fix-it and forget-it meal, this Crock Pot Pork Loin is a delicious and impressive dinner for any night of the week!. You know how much I love my crock pot. It is one of the most used kitchen appliances that I own. And crock pot recipes are some of my most popular recipes on the blog. I love when I can just throw together a meal and come back to it later and it's ready to go. This Crock Pot Pork Loin is just that. It uses simple ingredients to create a ton of flavor for the most tender pork. Serve this Crock Pot Pork Loin sliced with some of your favorite side dishes and you have a great dinner meal that the whole family will enjoy.
princesspinkygirl.com
Caramel Apple Slices
This easy chocolate Caramel Apple Slices recipe is a tasty fall treat, made in 10 minutes using only 3 ingredients (plus water) and your favorite festive toppings. Easier than biting into a big candy apple, sliced caramel apples won’t break your teeth and they fit in your mouth without making a mess on your face!
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Ravioli
This Crock Pot Ravioli recipe uses frozen ravioli with a quick homemade sauce and lots of gooey mozzarella cheese. Perfect all-in-one meal!. This recipe turned out to be a real winner. I was actually pretty surprised that you could make a dish like this in the crock pot. Honestly, I thought it would turn to mush. Surprisingly, it did fantastic. I guess if you left it in the crock pot for WAY too long, it would have the potential to mush but after it was done cooking, I put it on the "warm" setting of my slow cooker and it kept in great shape until we were all ready to dig in.
The Daily South
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family. Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the...
