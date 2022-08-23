An easy and tasty fix-it and forget-it meal, this Crock Pot Pork Loin is a delicious and impressive dinner for any night of the week!. You know how much I love my crock pot. It is one of the most used kitchen appliances that I own. And crock pot recipes are some of my most popular recipes on the blog. I love when I can just throw together a meal and come back to it later and it's ready to go. This Crock Pot Pork Loin is just that. It uses simple ingredients to create a ton of flavor for the most tender pork. Serve this Crock Pot Pork Loin sliced with some of your favorite side dishes and you have a great dinner meal that the whole family will enjoy.

