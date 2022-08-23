ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record

These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#Drugs#Perth#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#State#Linear Clinical Research#The State Government#West Australian#Global Bio Pharmaceutical#Qeii
nypressnews.com

Heart disease: The activity done by millions of Brits makes the heart ‘thicker and weaker’

Heart disease is an umbrella term for health conditions that target your heart or your blood vessels. According to the British Heart Foundation, there are around 7.6 million people living with heart disease in the UK. Sadly, more than 160,000 people die because of this killer disease. One activity that could be negatively impacting the blood-pumping organ is smoking.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy