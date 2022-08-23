Read full article on original website
Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) has restarted production of its Similac infant formula at the plant in Sturgis, Michigan at the center of the U.S. baby formula shortage.
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
Chinese drillers work 15-hour days building wells in drought-hit Jiangxi
JIUJIANG, China (Reuters) - Teams of drillers are working long hours to build wells to fight a devastating drought sweeping parts of China, farmers in Jiujiang city in the country’s central Jiangxi province told Reuters on Saturday.
China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record
These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
Over one million Britons living with eye condition that may increase dementia risk by 25%
As is often the case, the researchers did not disentangle cause and effect. It is therefore impossible to conclusively say whether or not eye diseases in some way contribute to dementia, or if they are merely linked. However, writing in the paper, published in The British Journal of Ophthalmology, the...
Heart disease: The activity done by millions of Brits makes the heart ‘thicker and weaker’
Heart disease is an umbrella term for health conditions that target your heart or your blood vessels. According to the British Heart Foundation, there are around 7.6 million people living with heart disease in the UK. Sadly, more than 160,000 people die because of this killer disease. One activity that could be negatively impacting the blood-pumping organ is smoking.
