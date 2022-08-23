Read full article on original website
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Burtonsville Teenager
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. Zanaiya Neil was last seen on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the...
Three Arrested and Charged with AT&T Armed Robberies
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged, Jalonte Malik Cole, 27, Sammie David Smith, 28, and Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 25, for the Thursday, August 18, 2022, armed robbery of an AT&T store in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike in Rockville.
Montgomery County Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Cyclist
Gaithersburg, MD - A Bethesda woman was killed when she was struck by a flatbed truck on Thursday, August 25. At approximately 4:05 p.m., Montgomery County Police officers were called to the 5200 block of River Rd. for an adult female cyclist struck. Preliminary investigation by detectives with the Collision...
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5
The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will observe schedule and program changes for the observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All stores...
‘Launchpads’ Loaner Tablets for Children Are Now Available at Four Montgomery County Public Libraries
“Launchpads,” which are tablets designed specifically for children from preschool age through sixth grade, are now being loaned through a new program of Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL). The program will have four County libraries loaning the pre-loaded tablets that are only available through public libraries and do not require Wi-Fi or internet.
Delfeayo Marsalis to Headline 17th Silver Spring Jazz Festival on Sept. 10
Montgomery County’s Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District announced Friday that Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra is headlining the Silver Spring Jazz Festival, which will take place on Saturday, Sept.10, from 3 to 10 p.m. in Veterans Plaza by the Silver Spring Civic Building located at One Veterans Place.
