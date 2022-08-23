The PlayStation 5 is widely considered a fantastic console for a number of reasons, including its highly responsive DualSense controller, in addition to a decent offering of retro games via PlayStation Plus Extra. However, like any modern video game console, it's packed full of sensitive equipment that can overheat if not given proper airflow. If your PS5 is overheating, there could be a number of different issues at play — pun intended. Overheating may be a symptom of positioning your PlayStation 5 in a cramped space or directly on top of the carpet. It could also be a result of a manufacturer defect, but regardless, any continued overheating can cause long-term damage if you don't deal with it.

