Video Games

SlashGear

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Serves Up A Bunch Of Upgrades Cloaked In RGB

Three years after Razer launched its most outrageous gaming-centric mouse ever — the Razer Basilisk Ultimate — the company has finally decided to give it a much-needed upgrade. Gaming nerds seeking the most feature-packed gaming mouse now have a brand new option: the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Do not be fooled by its naming scheme, though. Even Razer loyalists may mistake the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro for being a successor to the Razer Basilisk V3 — a mid-tier mouse from the Basilisk lineup launched a little less than a year ago. In reality, though, the V3 Pro is dearer than the V3 by a whopping $90 and targets a very different audience — one that ranges from no-compromise gaming enthusiasts to professional gamers.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

How To Stop Your PS5 From Overheating

The PlayStation 5 is widely considered a fantastic console for a number of reasons, including its highly responsive DualSense controller, in addition to a decent offering of retro games via PlayStation Plus Extra. However, like any modern video game console, it's packed full of sensitive equipment that can overheat if not given proper airflow. If your PS5 is overheating, there could be a number of different issues at play — pun intended. Overheating may be a symptom of positioning your PlayStation 5 in a cramped space or directly on top of the carpet. It could also be a result of a manufacturer defect, but regardless, any continued overheating can cause long-term damage if you don't deal with it.
VIDEO GAMES
Technology
Video Games
Electronics
Marketing
SlashGear

PS5's DualSense Edge Is Sony's Answer To The Xbox Elite Controller

Sony finally unveiled its Xbox Elite controller contender, but does the latest, highly customizable DualSense Edge do enough to give Microsoft a run for its money? In terms of last-gen hardware, Sony's DualShock 4 fell a bit short of what we deemed as the best controller of all time. While the DS4 came with all the bells and whistles of a top-tier controller, its customizability was still nowhere near that of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Debuting back in 2019, the Elite Controller Series 2 was marketed as the "world's most advanced controller."
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Fitbit's Fall Lineup Includes New Inspire, Versa, And Sense Models

Fitbit has lifted the covers from its fresh set of wearable devices. First in line is the mid-tier Versa 4 smartwatch, which looks almost identical to the new Sense 2, and brings back the physical side button. The Versa 4 introduces a new trick called Sleep Profile that relies on 10 sleep metrics to provide a detailed breakdown of sleep patterns. Fitness enthusiasts can choose from over 40 exercise modes, which now include new options like CrossFit, dance, and HIIT.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

SlashGear

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

