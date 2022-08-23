Read full article on original website
Meta Project Cambria VR Headset Is Just Around The Corner
The rumored Project Cambria headset - a model that may launch as the Quest Pro - is closer to reality than ever, according to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.
YouTube TV's Rumored Mosaic Mode May Put You Into Sensory Overload
YouTube on smart TVs is about to get some useful new features, at least according to insiders who claim that Google gave them details about the plan.
Mini Transforms The Aceman EV Concept Into A Pokemon Fan's Dream Car
Mini has just unveiled a unique twist on an already interesting EV concept, one that packs Pokemon-themed features under a collab with The Pokemon Company.
SteelSeries Goes Hard With First PC Speakers Lineup
SteelSeries Arena speakers bring desktop audio to a variety of different sorts of desktop gamers, from relative novices to high-end professionals.
Why The PS5 Just Got More Expensive In Many Regions
Sony has surprised its customers with a sudden PS5 price increase announcement. Though most consumers will pay a lot more, one market remains the same.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Serves Up A Bunch Of Upgrades Cloaked In RGB
Three years after Razer launched its most outrageous gaming-centric mouse ever — the Razer Basilisk Ultimate — the company has finally decided to give it a much-needed upgrade. Gaming nerds seeking the most feature-packed gaming mouse now have a brand new option: the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Do not be fooled by its naming scheme, though. Even Razer loyalists may mistake the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro for being a successor to the Razer Basilisk V3 — a mid-tier mouse from the Basilisk lineup launched a little less than a year ago. In reality, though, the V3 Pro is dearer than the V3 by a whopping $90 and targets a very different audience — one that ranges from no-compromise gaming enthusiasts to professional gamers.
Sony Narrows Down PlayStation VR2 Release Window
Precious few details have emerged on the functionality and release schedule for the PS5-exclusive Sony PlayStation VR2 virtual reality system.
How To Stop Your PS5 From Overheating
The PlayStation 5 is widely considered a fantastic console for a number of reasons, including its highly responsive DualSense controller, in addition to a decent offering of retro games via PlayStation Plus Extra. However, like any modern video game console, it's packed full of sensitive equipment that can overheat if not given proper airflow. If your PS5 is overheating, there could be a number of different issues at play — pun intended. Overheating may be a symptom of positioning your PlayStation 5 in a cramped space or directly on top of the carpet. It could also be a result of a manufacturer defect, but regardless, any continued overheating can cause long-term damage if you don't deal with it.
Alexa Game Control Adds Voice Commands To PC And Console Games
Amazon has big plans to bring Alexa voice functionality to PC and console games, and one title is already in the pipeline to support the unique feature.
A New Steam Deck Rival Is Coming With A Slide-Up Display And Keyboard
The Nintendo Switch and, more recently, the Steam Deck have revitalized handheld gaming, and now we're seeing more PC-based options hit the market.
Sonos' Next Speaker Leaks With Some Surprising Changes
A new leak claims Sonos is working on three new speakers, one of which has been described as a wireless model sporting some unique design choices.
There's Finally Good News If You Want To Buy A New NVIDIA Graphics Card
PC gamers have faced outrageous GPU prices for quite some time, but it looks like the winds are finally shifting in the average consumer's favor.
PS5's DualSense Edge Is Sony's Answer To The Xbox Elite Controller
Sony finally unveiled its Xbox Elite controller contender, but does the latest, highly customizable DualSense Edge do enough to give Microsoft a run for its money? In terms of last-gen hardware, Sony's DualShock 4 fell a bit short of what we deemed as the best controller of all time. While the DS4 came with all the bells and whistles of a top-tier controller, its customizability was still nowhere near that of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Debuting back in 2019, the Elite Controller Series 2 was marketed as the "world's most advanced controller."
Fitbit's Fall Lineup Includes New Inspire, Versa, And Sense Models
Fitbit has lifted the covers from its fresh set of wearable devices. First in line is the mid-tier Versa 4 smartwatch, which looks almost identical to the new Sense 2, and brings back the physical side button. The Versa 4 introduces a new trick called Sleep Profile that relies on 10 sleep metrics to provide a detailed breakdown of sleep patterns. Fitness enthusiasts can choose from over 40 exercise modes, which now include new options like CrossFit, dance, and HIIT.
