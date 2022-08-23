Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
A residential home design company that provides interior home decor, kitchen, and bath renovations, and home stagingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday
Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: The type of contract that isn't fully guaranteed Lamar Jackson should consider from Ravens
Time is running out for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get a deal done. Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, has set a deadline of the start of the regular season for an agreement on a new deal to be reached or he's going to play out his rookie contract for his fully guaranteed $23.016 million fifth-year option. Baltimore's first game is on Sept. 11 against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Tears ACL
Johnson sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. At the start of training camp last summer, Johnson tore an ACL in his right knee and missed the entire 2021 campaign. Now, he's suffered the same injury this year, only in the other knee. The fourth-year wide receiver now will miss back-to-back seasons due to injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he was visibly frustrated during 23-6 preseason loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots preseason has not gone as well as they probably would've liked it to go, losing two of the three games, including a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to conclude the preseason. The offense did not look ready to go and the struggles on the field lead to frustrations off the field.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Nebraska vs. Northwestern score: Scott Frost's Cornhuskers blow double-digit lead, Wildcats prevail in Ireland
For the second straight season, Nebraska dropped a season-opening game against a Big Ten opponent in excruciating fashion, blowing not one, but two double-digit leads in a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Routinely on the wrong end of close games, the Cornhuskers now fall to 5-21 in one-score affairs under fifth-year coach Scott Frost.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps
Two of the West's top high school football powers meet on Friday night as the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) travel to Las Vegas to take on the No. 6 Bishop Gorman Gaels. It's the third meeting since 2017 between these prep behemoths, and Mater Dei won the first two by an average of nearly 30 points. Both teams rolled to easy season-opening wins last week. Mater Dei knocked off West (Salt Lake City) in a 42-0 final. Bishop Gorman, meanwhile, also took on an opponent from Utah and easily dispatched Corner Canyon 42-7.
CBS Sports
Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season
Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room
Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches overall for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness
Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
NFL・
Has Jaquiski Tartt Done Enough to Make Eagles 53-Man Roster?
Believed to be the final piece of the Eagles' defensive puzzle, the summer did not go as well as he and the team may have hoped
CBS Sports
Panthers' Sam Darnold: Leaves Friday's game
Darnold needed a cart to go to the locker room after suffering an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. While throwing an incompletion, Darnold's left ankle rolled to the inside as he was taken the ground by a Bills defender....
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Plays into second half Thursday
Mills completed six of 10 passes for 58 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Thursday's 17-0 preseason win over the 49ers. You wouldn't know it from his modest stat line, but Mills actually played the entire first half and the first drive of the second half for Houston, capping his final possession of the game with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore. The Texans did most of their damage on the ground, which is something the team failed to find success at during Mills' rookie season. If rookie running back Dameon Pierce -- who capped Houston's opening drive with a one-yard touchdown -- can breathe life into the Texans' rushing attack in 2022, that could free up more space for the Mills-led Houston passing game.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action
France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
CBS Sports
Mason Rudolph trade rumors: Steelers quarterback drawing interest around the NFL, per report
While it appears his window to be the Steelers' starting quarterback has closed, Mason Rudolph may receive a new opportunity sometime in the very near future. There is some interest around the league for Rudolph, according to Ian Rapoport, and the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers, but for the right price.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale
Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Comments / 0