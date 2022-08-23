Read full article on original website
Related
Allure
TikTok-Favorite K18 Just Launched Shampoos, and Yes, They're Just as Good as the Mask
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I first tried K18 before it was available as we now know it: a leave-in conditioning treatment that comes in a pump container. In fact, it was February 2020, approximately two weeks before shutdowns took effect in Los Angeles. At the time, I received the "Molecular Repair Service" for which the brand's professional repair mist is applied to wet hair by a stylist, before the professional hair treatment mask. The stylist sent me home with three tiny vials of the stuff to use periodically.
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Allure
Here's Everything Worth Purchasing from Halsey's New Brand af94
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to celebrity makeup lines, I am not always on board with them. It never made sense to me how after years of being performers, actors, and even reality stars (looking at you, Kardashians) you can one day just decide to start a brand. However, that is until I tried About-Face by Halsey. I'm the first person to admit I know barely anything about Halsey's music or even who they are as a person, but their makeup line is not only, in my personal opinion, the best celebrity makeup brand, but one of the best makeup brands on the market. So you better believe when I found out they were launching a more affordable brand, I had to try it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allure
Why Dutch Designer Sabine Marcelis Starts Her Day With $73 Hand Soap
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. "Everything you absorb in life somehow stays in your head," says Sabine Marcelis, an artist based in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Marcelis can still remember the way sunlight struck the mountaintops and the moon would shine upon the ocean when she was growing up in New Zealand.
EatingWell
Should You Be Drinking a Glass of Water Before Bed? Here's What Dietitians Have to Say
While it's easy to overlook, next to the muscle, bone, organs and fat in our bodies that often step into the spotlight, water actually makes up 55% of the average adult female body and about 60% of adult male bodies, according to Cleveland Clinic. Just like the grass in a...
Allure
Hailey Bieber Says "Brownie Glazed Lips" Are Her Go-To Fall Lip Combo
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Looks like Hailey Bieber's fixing to bring the trending power of her social media-famous "glazed donut" nails to the lips. On August 24, the Rhode founder shared a TikTok showcasing what she calls a fall season makeup essential: "brownie glazed lips."
Comments / 0