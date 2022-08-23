ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Allure

TikTok-Favorite K18 Just Launched Shampoos, and Yes, They're Just as Good as the Mask

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I first tried K18 before it was available as we now know it: a leave-in conditioning treatment that comes in a pump container. In fact, it was February 2020, approximately two weeks before shutdowns took effect in Los Angeles. At the time, I received the "Molecular Repair Service" for which the brand's professional repair mist is applied to wet hair by a stylist, before the professional hair treatment mask. The stylist sent me home with three tiny vials of the stuff to use periodically.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allure

Here's Everything Worth Purchasing from Halsey's New Brand af94

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to celebrity makeup lines, I am not always on board with them. It never made sense to me how after years of being performers, actors, and even reality stars (looking at you, Kardashians) you can one day just decide to start a brand. However, that is until I tried About-Face by Halsey. I'm the first person to admit I know barely anything about Halsey's music or even who they are as a person, but their makeup line is not only, in my personal opinion, the best celebrity makeup brand, but one of the best makeup brands on the market. So you better believe when I found out they were launching a more affordable brand, I had to try it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Sensitive Skin#Clean Skin#Dry Skin#Theraface#Rescue Spa#Mdcs Dermatology#The Weill Medical College#Cornell University
Allure

Why Dutch Designer Sabine Marcelis Starts Her Day With $73 Hand Soap

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. "Everything you absorb in life somehow stays in your head," says Sabine Marcelis, an artist based in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Marcelis can still remember the way sunlight struck the mountaintops and the moon would shine upon the ocean when she was growing up in New Zealand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Hailey Bieber Says "Brownie Glazed Lips" Are Her Go-To Fall Lip Combo

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Looks like Hailey Bieber's fixing to bring the trending power of her social media-famous "glazed donut" nails to the lips. On August 24, the Rhode founder shared a TikTok showcasing what she calls a fall season makeup essential: "brownie glazed lips."
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy