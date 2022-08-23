ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MISSOURI STATE
spectrumnews1.com

A push for women's rights and to say no to Amendment 2

FLORENCE, Ky. — Gail McAdams and others gathered Friday night, on Women’s Equality Day. McAdams is a former educator and said Aug. 26, 1920, was the day women gained the right to vote. “I’m calling the 19th amendment today ‘the unfinished revolution,’ and that we’re here to finish...
FLORENCE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Mother of Tyree Smith sues school officials over deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a 16-year-old high school student who was shot and killed last September is suing school officials for negligence. Sherita Smith is the mother of Tyree Smith, the Eastern High School student who was shot and killed while waiting to board a bus on the morning of Sept. 22, 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Strong storms sweep across the state this evening

The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Additional Journey concert date added

HONOLULU — A “second and final show” on Oct. 6 has been added to meet the demand of Hawaii Journey fans after the Oct. 5 show sold out. Tickets are now available for a special weeklong, online-only presale that is “geo-limited” for Hawaii residents only, according to Rick Bartalini, chief executive officer of Rick Bartalini Presents. Ticket sales will open up to Mainland fans on Sept. 3. They will also be available at the Blaisdell box office starting on the same day. Tickets start at $55.50 plus service fees and general excise tax.
HAWAII STATE

