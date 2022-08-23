Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
Edmonds Schools Foundation honors school district’s Living Legends
The Foundation for Edmonds School District on Thursday honored four individuals with Edmonds School District Living Legends awards. The awards were started in 1984 by then Edmonds School District Superintendent Hal Reasby to celebrate the school district’s centennial and recognize teachers and staff for exceptional contributions to the district’s educational environment. The awards were reintroduced in 2019, with the goal of honoring a deserving teacher, principal or administrator who has:
mltnews.com
Helen Sevener: Retired from the dry-cleaning business, she was a dedicated volunteer at Holy Rosary Church
Helen Beatrice [Bergam] Sevener was born September 24, 1925 in Andes, Montana. She was the third child of Henry Oliver and Cathryn Agnes Bergam. Helen was the third of eight children. She lived on a farm in the small town of Andes where her father grew alfalfa, some wheat and vegetables for the family. They were poor and struggled but were happy. Helen didn’t want to work in the fields and get “dirty”, so she helped her mother in the kitchen and not in the fields. She woke early with her mother and baked eight loaves of bread every other day, before going to school. She canned in the summer and helped her mother provide three meals a day for her father and brother in the fields.
mltnews.com
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
mltnews.com
Playtime: End-of-summer and fall activities, plus that back-to-school vibe
As it turns out, my house has entered the Bob Ross “No mistakes. Only Happy Accidents” poster phase in our end-of-summer mood management program. It is a program that also includes random yet audible realizations that summer is almost over, continued wrangling over when summer school assignments will be finished, and a million lists and calendars being filled out. So, it’s not exactly a surprise that a bit of relief comes from a $5.99 poster of Bob Ross with “happy little trees” and his signature hair and beard, even though the latter appear blurry — as if the poster makers got the red exclamation point I get when I try and print something from Costco with too low a resolution.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 18-24, 2022
22900 block 55th Avenue West: A man reported his work truck, which was parked on the street in front of his home, had been stolen overnight. The truck, which is used for a landscaping business, contained a leaf blower, a welder a portable band saw, a grinder and an O2 bottle for the welder.
mltnews.com
Sound Transit to close I-5 lanes, ramps overnight starting Monday for light rail work
Sound Transit will close the two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street and 228th Street overnight Monday-Thursday this week to continue work on the Lynnwood Link extension in Mountlake Terrace. The lanes will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 29 through the morning...
mltnews.com
Under the weather: Cooldown coming along with chance of showers
Well, here we are—the last weekend of August and the last weekend of meteorological summer. While the heat seems to have been around forever, summer has flown by as a whole. This year, the warmth just hasn’t seemed to let up, or if it does, it hasn’t lasted long. The graph below shows a yearly depiction (since 1999) of the number of days with highs 85 degrees or higher during meteorological summer (June through August).
mltnews.com
Overnight lane reductions set for northbound I-5 in Seattle this Sunday
Construction work for the Seattle Convention Center expansion project requires lane reductions on Interstate 5 Sunday evening, Aug. 28. Travelers should prepare for significant delays throughout the greater Seattle area with the full closure of State Route 520 between Seattle and Bellevue, and Revive I-5 happening as well. Multiple lanes...
Comments / 0